Brazilian orange juice inventories rise 75.4% by end of 2025

A survey carried out by independent audit firms with each of CitrusBR's members and subsequently compiled confidentially by an external audit found that the global inventories of Brazilian orange juice, converted into FCOJ Equivalent (66° Brix), held by CitrusBR members as of December 31, 2025, were 616,460 metric tons, an increase of 75.4% compared to the 351,483 metric tons reported as of December 31, 2024. The disclosure of final processing data and Industrial Yield Juice on Fruit will be made by CitrusBR later in 2026.
© Citrus BR
For more information:
Brazilian Association of Citrus Exporters (CitrusBR)
Tel: +55 11 2769 1205
Email: [email protected]
www.citrusbr.com