Brazilian processor installs 30-ton-per-hour frozen potato line

Bem Brasil produces around 500,000 metric tons of product each year and supplies more than half of the french fries consumed in Brazil, in addition to exporting to international markets. To increase capacity and maintain product quality, the company installed a new Key Technology processing line designed to process 30 metric tons of frozen potato strips per hour.

"We reached a point where our existing lines couldn't keep up with demand for our products. On top of that, our incoming raw material can naturally vary several times in a single day, so we needed equipment that performed reliably even with those product shifts," said Célio Zero, Director of Operations at Bem Brasil. "When we compared suppliers, Key stood out because they offered a fully integrated solution complete with optical sorters, graders, and more. Full-surface inspection, quick changeovers, and straightforward operation help us achieve both the capacity we require and the quality our customers expect."

© Key Technology

In the wet area, three VERYX B210 optical sorters equipped with off-axis cameras in a tilted-X configuration identify and remove product defects early in the process. This is intended to create a more uniform product stream for downstream steps.

In the frozen area before packaging, three VERYX B175 sorters equipped with cameras and lasers perform three-way sorting and final inspection. The systems separate short strips while removing foreign material and defects. Sort-to-Grade software evaluates strip dimensions and quality profile to guide grading decisions, and Pixel Fusion technology is used to detect foreign material and defects before packaging.

"The benefit of VERYX's full-surface inspection is huge. Since defects can appear on any side of a potato strip, a complete view improves the precision of the sort and helps us achieve the product quality we're known for," Zero said. "VERYX is also easy for our team to operate. The interface is clear, the recipe changes are fast, and the equipment responds to the setting adjustments as expected. That makes a meaningful difference when we're changing recipes several times a day."

© Key Technology

The line includes an ADR EXOS automatic defect removal system downstream of the wet-area sorters. Rejected strips are routed to the ADR, where mechanical cutting removes blemished portions and returns usable product to the line. Iso-Flo vibratory conveyors manage product flow, and Sliver Sizer Removers positioned upstream eliminate small slivers and nubbins before inspection.

Since reaching full production in 2022, the line has operated across multiple seasons as the company continues to expand output.

© Key TechnologyFor more information:

