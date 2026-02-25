Cost-effective sulphite-free anti-browning dip for peeled, sliced, and diced potatoes

AgriCoat NatureSeal offers natural edible coatings for pre-harvest as well as post-harvest protection of fresh produce, including Semperfresh coatings designed to effectively extend the storage and shelf-life of whole fruits and vegetables.

Earlier this month, the company attended Fruit Logistica in Berlin, where they showcased the latest addition to their product range, a new sulphite-free anti-browning dip for peeled, sliced, and diced potatoes that protects colour, improves taste, and keeps cost-in-use competitive.

"NatureSeal PT1 has been designed for processors who want reliable colour protection without the drawbacks of metabisulphite treatments or the high costs of antioxidants," explained Simon Matthews, Director at AgriCoat NatureSeal. "Sulphites have been widely used for years, but they come with well-known challenges, from labelling concerns to handling issues, and the fact that they can trigger allergic reactions. PT1 was developed to provide a sulphite-free route that still delivers strong results and fits commercial realities."

© Agricoat NatureSeal

Strong colour hold, great eating quality

"PT1 is free from taint and taste issues, delivering good after-cooking taste and avoiding the metallic/chemical aftertastes often associated with metabisulphite. It also delivers practical performance across common production and packing formats. PT1 works with open storage, fresh-packed and vacuum-packed potatoes, while unpackaged colour holds for at least 48 hours. Vacuum-packed colour holds up to P+10, with colour maintained 24 hours after opening.

"Unlike traditional antioxidant/acidulant blends that can require high concentrations, PT1 is formulated to work at 0.2–0.7% w/w, helping keep cost-in-use competitive. Typical use is simple: rinse off surface starch, dip for 1–15 minutes, then drain. As a guideline, 1 litre of prepared solution can treat at least 10 kg of potato; this is variety/cut dependent.

© Agricoat NatureSeal

Market-friendly credentials

"NatureSeal PT1 is produced in the UK at our BRC-accredited facility and is free from sulphites, allergens, and GMOs. It is also suitable for vegans, halal, and kosher. AgriCoat NatureSeal supports customers globally with samples, trial guidance, and practical recommendations to optimise dose, dip time, and pack format for your target shelf life."

For more information:

Simon Matthews

AgriCoat NatureSeal

Tel: +44 1488 648988

[email protected]

www.natureseal.com