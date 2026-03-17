Four new flavors for value-added salad lineup

Fresh Express® is expanding its lineup of chef-crafted Chopped Salad Kits with four new flavor combinations. The new kits were available in stores nationwide as of yesterday.

Each kit is designed to bring depth, texture and chef-level creativity to the produce aisle.

The new kits are:

Creamy Mushroom Caesar – Romaine is layered with shaved parmesan, garlic croutons and cracked black pepper, all coated in a savory, mushroom-forward Caesar dressing that delivers umami depth.

Tropical Mango Crunch – Romaine, red cabbage and carrots are tossed in a tropical mango vinaigrette, finished with crunchy plantain chips and roasted cashews.

Zesty Hawaiian Crunch – Leafy greens, cabbage and carrots are accented with dried pineapple and macadamia nuts and paired with a sweet Hawaiian-style dressing.

Italian Herb & Parmesan – Focaccia croutons, shaved parmesan and an herb dressing comes with iceberg, green leaf lettuce, red cabbage and carrots.

© Fresh Express

Creamy Mushroom Caesar and Zesty Hawaiian Crunch are two of the four new kit flavors.

"Today's consumers expect more from convenient meal solutions," said Fabian Pereira, vice president of marketing and innovation at Fresh Express. "These new Chopped Kits deliver elevated flavors, dynamic textures and restaurant-inspired combinations."

The company is also launching a "Switch Up the Flavor!" Sweepstakes, running from March 16 through March 31. Consumers can enter for a chance to be one of 10 winners to receive a Fresh Express Flavor Box. Consumers are invited to post a photo of their Fresh Express salad, tag @YourFreshExpressSalad, and use #SwitchUpTheFlavor for a chance to win a variety of Fresh Express Chopped Kit flavors and other prizes.

The company leverages its Innovation Center in Streamwood, Illinois, where culinary experts partner with restaurant chefs and follow emerging flavor and menu trends to develop new concepts that resonate with consumers.

The new kits are available in the produce section at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99.

For more information:

Fresh Express

https://www.freshexpress.com/