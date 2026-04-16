From whole cauliflower to pre-cut convenience: how eating habits are reshaping the vegetable sector

The Dutch fresh produce market is growing in volume, but rising prices put it under pressure. According to Rob Langeveld, Sales Director at GreenS & SaladS, that is because retailers use fruits and vegetables as loss leaders. "People are eating more vegetables, but their value isn't increasing proportionally," he says. There is a visible shift within the processed vegetable segment. "There's sometimes pressure on that category, but the increase in meal kits partly offsets that."

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Greens & Salads observes that both older and younger generations are contributing to the growth of the convenience sector.

Structural growth

GreenS & SaladS mainly focuses on the foodservice and industry sectors, with products for, say, sandwiches and ready-to-eat meals, as well as the healthcare sector. Rob says increases in vegetable consumption are structural. "There is a clear shift to plant-based and an increased interest in fiber. Vegetables fit perfectly into those trends," says Rob. Convenience also remains a key driver. "People have less time or desire to cook. That applies to the foodservice industry, too, where staff shortages are an issue."

Increased focus on ready-to-eat

Ready-to-eat meals show the biggest growth. "Consumers may be cooking less, but they're still eating vegetables; just in a different form," Rob explains. Demographic changes are another factor. "People are living at home longer and are more likely to choose ready-to-eat options. Young people often don't have the time or inclination to cook," Rob adds. Plus, households are shrinking. "Then, you're more likely to choose pre-cut vegetables than a whole cauliflower." Those trends lead to a broader, more varied range of processed products.

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Spring onions are one of the fresh-cut products from Greens & Salads

Quality and convenience

For the hospitality sector and greengrocers, the company is developing concepts that focus on quality and convenience. That includes the 1-2-3 raw vegetable concept, where you simply combine ingredients to form a complete meal or salad. "We supply the vegetable component, and customers add the other parts themselves. They can, thus, quickly respond to consumers' demand for both quality and convenience," says Langeveld.

The availability of raw material is a major challenge. "Climate change impacts supply, quality, and price." Floods in Southern Europe and North Africa are disrupting the Dutch supply chain. Also, geopolitical tensions are driving up transport and energy costs. "Which cost prices ultimately reflect," Rob points out.

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Ready-to-eat meals offer opportunities, according to Greens & Salads

Looking ahead

Upscaling is increasing across the sector, though flexibility remains important. "You must diversify your customer base to limit risks." Rob is, nonetheless, still optimistic, despite the risks. "The demand for convenience continues to grow. Consumers, the hospitality industry, and manufacturers want time-saving solutions. And that's where there are plenty of opportunities for processed fruits and vegetables," he concludes. (MW)

For more information:

Greens & Salads

Pieter Mastebroekweg 12

7942 JZ Meppel

Tel: +31 522 244 397

[email protected]

www.greensandsalads.eu