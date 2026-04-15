Alberta vegetable plant closure impacts workers and growers

In February 2026, Alberta Mediation Services reported 43 bargaining settlements covering 37,540 employees, including a collective agreement between Nortera Foods and about 60 workers in Lethbridge. Nortera, based in Québec, produces canned and frozen vegetables and operates facilities in Ontario, Québec, and Alberta.

The Lethbridge plant, previously owned by Bonduelle Canada and Lucerne Foods, is scheduled to close in June as part of a decision to "consolidate its production footprint" to "streamline operations and ensure the company's continued viability". The closure will affect about 60 to 70 workers represented by Teamsters Local 987.

The closure follows a new collective agreement ratified in November 2025, covering the period to March 2028. The agreement included a 9.5 per cent wage increase over three years, with a 3.5 per cent increase retroactive to March 2025, followed by 3 per cent increases in 2026 and 2027. It also included a dual ticket premium of US$1.45 per hour for maintenance and engineering workers with two or more recognised trade certifications.

The agreement includes provisions for permanent closure, requiring Nortera to provide one week of pay per year of service, capped at 15 weeks. The company had also recently closed its Taber field shop.

The closure is expected to affect regional supply chains. Nortera stated: "This decision also impacts the company's long-standing relationships with local partners in Alberta. Nortera is deeply grateful for the high-quality produce and the strong partnerships they have shared with the Lethbridge agricultural community over the years."

Local production is also affected. A Taber-based grower allocates part of his farmland to pea production for Nortera. The company had contracted about 6,000 acres (2,428 hectares) to produce 40 million pounds (18,144 tons) of vegetables. Growers had already planned planting for the season.

The closure removes a processing outlet for contracted vegetables and may affect planting decisions, labour demand, and supply planning across the region.

Source: Alberta Worker