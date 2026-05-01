Row 7 brings canned 'designer vegetables'

Michelin chef Dan Barber's U.S. startup Row 7 has launched a line of canned 'designer' vegetables. These will not be placed alongside traditional canned goods, but rather with fresh vegetables. The introduction recently took place at Whole Foods Market stores in the northeastern United States and responds to the so-called 'Sardine Girl' hype, a trend around canned fish on the internet.

© Row 7

The cans feature a pull tab and a minimal ingredient list: just salt and a small amount of olive oil or vinegar. Barber describes them as 'pure'; they are ready to eat straight from the can. Row 7 hopes consumers will use the canned vegetables as a kind of 'Hamburger Helper' to quickly upgrade a meal with extra vegetables and nutrients.

A trial sale of the new cans, containing beets, Garleek, and pumpkin, generated overwhelming interest. At stores such as Whole Foods Market in Gowanus, Brooklyn, where food trends often take hold, stock sold out within a short period. Row 7 had to end the trial early in 15 stores.

© Row 7

The startup was founded in 2018 as a seed company, with a mission to bridge the gap between exclusive, chef-developed vegetables and the average consumer. It sells seeds such as pitted habanero and a leek-garlic hybrid, among others. In addition, Row 7 markets mature varieties through Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, and other supermarkets. Last year, the company sold nearly 2 tons of fresh produce, including the purple Starling sweet potato and Sugarcone cabbage. Row 7 aims to at least double its vegetable volumes by 2026.

Source: Inc.com