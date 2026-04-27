From vegetable waste streams to new ingredients: Carezzo's platform for nutritional innovation

"My father said, forty years ago already, that fruit and vegetables would become the medicine of the future," says Wim van Cuijk, founder of Carezzo Nutrition. This Dutch company develops innovative nutritional concepts that bring together fresh produce, technology, and health. The core idea: combining fruits and vegetables with proteins.

Wim grew up in the fruit and vegetable sector, making his way from one end - cultivation - to the other - processing. After a stint at a vegetable processor, Van Rijsingen, where he helped develop a vegetable processing facility, Wim decided to start his own business. "I thought I'd be better off developing those innovations myself," he says.

© Carezzo Nutrition

Convenience innovations

Wim has focused on convenience and health since 2001, developing products such as fresh meals and innovative packaging. "We had a patent on a meal tray that could cook each compartment separately." Many of his initiatives were ahead of their time. "In the first ten years, I started seven companies. Often, we were simply too early," says Van Cuijk. Eventually, he consolidated his activities into two companies: Abarka Packaging Solutions and Carezzo Nutrition. The latter focuses on food for hospitals and care facilities.

© Carezzo Nutrition

Fresh produce is the key

Carezzo Nutrition develops fruit- and vegetable-based, protein-rich products, including soups, meals, and juices. That offers an alternative to traditional, often dairy-based medical nutrition. "Many patients can't stomach those liquid nutritional supplements. We make lighter, better-tasting products." Research shows that patients consume more of those products. "There was a 50% rise in intake, which leads to accelerated recovery," says Wim, adding that the products' strength lies in combining proteins with fresh produce. "Healthy proteins are better absorbed when combined with fruits and vegetables."

Combining proteins and fruit juice is technically complex due to the acidity. "Many proteins become unstable at low pH levels. We've spent years working to solve this," Wim explains. The products are processed using high-pressure processing (HPP), which preserves flavor and nutritional value and extends shelf life to seven weeks. "There's no heat involved." He also sees opportunities in making optimal use of raw materials. Vegetable waste streams can be processed into new ingredients such as fibers or extracts. "We're developing a platform for new nutritional concepts," Wim admits.

From hospital to supermarket © Carezzo Nutrition

Carezzo Nutrition got its start in healthcare, but the company founder sees significant potential in the retail and foodservice sectors. "Recovery and sports nutrition are very similar." That's why the company is developing concepts around themes such as Performance, Recovery, and Balance. Together with partners, it is working on applications in products such as meal salads. "That market is mature, so you must come up with something new that adds value," Wim points out.

With expansions to countries like France and Germany, and new collaborations, Carezzo keeps growing. According to Van Cuijk, the timing has never been better. "We've often been too early, but the market is ready now. I'm sure fruit and vegetables are going to play a far bigger role in health," he concludes. (ML)

For more information:

Carezzo Nutrition B.V.

Tel: +31 88 022 6510

[email protected]

www.carezzol.nl