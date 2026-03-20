"We're expanding our corn exports to new markets with new flavours in the pipeline"

India's sweet corn exports in retort pouches have posted steady growth in recent years, finding good demand in markets like Russia and the Middle East, says Laxman Savalkar, Co-founder and Director at Magnus Farm Fresh. "Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat lead production, with acreage increasing drastically in north and western Maharashtra."

Magnus sources from farms across these three states, exporting the Mithas, Golden Cob

SWC1 and CP 2 varieties in ready-to-eat retort pouches and frozen kernel formats. "All products carry Global GAP and GRASP certification, with ethical audits in process. We've also invested in a new facility that processes 350 MT daily through German and Italian lines," Laxman states, highlighting food safety standards and compliance, built specifically for corn exports."

© Magnus Farm Fresh

According to Laxman, Russia tops the destination list, followed by the Middle East and parts of Eastern Europe. "Indian corn stands out against competing origins in these markets thanks to its superior taste and year-round production. Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh in particular are blessed with soils that give us that consistent quality and flavour that international buyers demand."

Laxman reports that pricing remains largely stable versus last year, with no major changes in sourcing or selling costs. However, the Iran-Gulf war has created a temporary dent as exports to the Middle East have completely stopped for Magnus Farm Fresh. "Our material sits ready in cold storage for confirmed orders, but dispatch has been put on hold. We've also had to cut production and packing by 50%, so overall, the impact is huge across the board."

© Magnus Farm Fresh

To counter the over-reliance on any one particular market, Magnus is planning aggressive expansion into new destinations like Estonia, Latvia, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Romania. "Year-round supply and consistent quality position us well, while we intend to induce further excitement and choices with new product flavours like chilli lemon corn, roasted corn, barbecue corn, and more."

Looking ahead, Laxman shares his optimism for growing their market footprint as they roll out new corn flavours. "Our certifications, manufacturing infrastructure, product taste, and supply reliability give us the confidence to adapt fast, and turn constraints into new opportunities."

For more information:

Laxman Savalkar

Magnus Farm Fresh Limited

Email: [email protected]

www.magnusfarm.com