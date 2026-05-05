The original Schnucks Fresh store will permanently close

US: Wegmans' first store in Pittsburgh area looking more real

Wegmans is inching closer to its first grocery store in the Pittsburgh area, according to multiple reports. The grocer acquired land in Cranberry Township, paying just over $14mln for a 13-acre plot at Cranberry Springs, the Pittsburgh Business Times reports. The Wegmans store will span 115,000 square feet.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: DoorDash now accepts SNAP benefits at Kroger stores

DoorDash said it will accept SNAP benefits for online grocery orders from nearly 2,700 Kroger Co. stores, including Mariano's, Fred Meyer, Ralphs and Harris Teeter locations. The expansion allows recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to order groceries for delivery from Kroger stores through the DoorDash app. Eligible purchases include produce, meat, dairy, frozen foods and other food items approved under SNAP guidelines.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Wellabe partners with Instacart to offer fresh funds as part of its rewards program to help members eat well and live better

Instacart reported: "The program gives Wellabe members a practical way to be rewarded for taking care of their health. Members earn points they can redeem for digital grocery stipends, called Fresh Funds. Fresh Funds stipends can be redeemed at retailers across the Instacart platform, giving members the freedom to shop for fresh produce, lean proteins, and everyday essentials from nearly 100,000 stores across North America".

Source: instacart.com

US: The original Schnucks Fresh store is closing

After almost five years in operation, Schnuck Markets Inc. has revealed it will permanently close its Schnucks Fresh store in Jasper, Indiana, on May 24. The Schnucks Fresh banner features a smaller-format design that focuses on the retailer's fresh departments, including produce, meat, seafood and bakery.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

Picadeli honored following US success - receives Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce Business Award

Picadeli has been awarded the SACC-USA Business Award, the Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce's prestigious accolade for fast-growing Swedish companies driving innovation, business development and growth in the US market. In its citation, the jury describes Picadeli as "a true leader in healthy fast food". Today, Picadeli's salad bars are present in 27 US states.

Source: greenfood.se

Milestone for Amazon Just Walk Out following decision to strip technology from grocery stores

More than 36.7mln items have been sold in Amazon Just Walk Out technology enabled stores over the span of a year (June 2024 to May 2025). "We've invested a lot of time redesigning a number of our Amazon Fresh stores over the last year, offering a better overall shopping experience with more value, convenience, and selection, and so far we've seen positive results, with higher customer shopping satisfaction scores and increased purchasing", said spokesperson Jessica Martin.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Groupe Casino unveils new brand identity in France

Casino Group has inaugurated its new visual identity with the launch of two renovated stores in Saint-Étienne and Feurs in France. According to the company, the new stores were designed to meet the demands of modern urban consumers, focusing on fresh products and takeaway.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Poland: Eurocash 2025 revenue down 4.6% amidst strategy optimisation

Eurocash Group has reported revenues of PLN 30bln (€6.96bln) for its 2025 financial year - a year-on-year decrease of 4.6%. The adjusted EBITDA margin remained stable, at 2.9%, and recurring EBITDA amounted to PLN 867mln (€201mln), down from PLN 904mln (€210mln) in 2024, supported by a ten-basis-point improvement in gross margin

Source: esmmagazine.com

SPAR China partner SPAR Shandong further modernises store portfolio

SPAR Shandong, SPAR China partner operating in the north of the country, continues to develop its store portfolio with the reopening of thee modernised supermarkets. The compact SPAR Shandong Memorial Road supermarket has a 770m2 retail sales area. Instore, the supermarket focuses on fresh produce and high-frequency shopping and consumption. Standout departments include seafood, fruit, and vegetables, which includes the installation of intelligent preservation equipment to extend the shelf life and reduce waste.

Source: spar-international.com

OCU warns of rising fruit and vegetable prices in Spain to hit shoppers

Fruit and vegetable prices in Spain rose by just over 3% in April, according to new data from the Organización de Consumidores y Usuarios (OCU). The increase contrasts with a largely stable overall shopping basket, which saw only a minimal monthly change. The OCU reported that fresh produce prices increased by 3.22% during April. This follows a sharper rise in March, when fruit and vegetable costs climbed by 5.78%.

Source: euroweeklynews.com

Belgium: Aldi employees in Brussels went on strike on Saturday

On Saturday, Aldi faced a new wave of strikes in Brussels and the surrounding area. In the Brussels-Halle-Vilvoorde region, 22 of the 26 stores remained closed, accounting for more than 80% of the local network. The reason: the discount chain's plan to open stores on Sundays as well.

Source: retaildetail.eu

UK: EG On The Move acquires Top 50s MPK Petrol Forecourt network

EG On The Move announced the acquisition of MPK Garages Ltd, a leading independent petrol forecourt operator ranked among the UK's Top 50 Indies (Forecourt Trader - Independent Petrol Forecourt Operators).

Source: eg-otm.com

Spain: Alcampo rolls out regional organic juice and jam

Auchan's Spanish arm Alcampo has announced the launch of a locally produced organic blueberry juice and blueberry jam. The retailer has partnered with Asturian-based family business Toucedo Astur on the new products, which will be available year round in selected stores. The fruit is cultivated in high-altitude farms in south-west Asturias, Spain, without the use of pesticides.

Source: esmmagazine.com

The Ordinary's $175 banana is something to chew on

With groceries rapidly becoming the luxury market's latest it-product, a banana labeled as an "All-Natural Magical Energy-Boosting Bar" and priced at $175.90 doesn't seem so crazy. Some might even consider it a steal! The banana is just one of the many items to be found in The Ordinary's latest campaign: "The Markup Marché". From Toronto and London to Sao Paolo and Melbourne, The Ordinary opened six beautiful, branded, and fully fabricated grocery stores that look like the next viral it-destination, complete with a raft of overpriced items, like "Exotic Thirst Defying Hydration Vessel" (a coconut, $195.50). There's even a $305.90 avocado.

Source: highsnobiety.com