Flashfood expanding partnership with Gelson's Markets to all 26 SoCal stores

Brazil: Assaí ends first quarter with consistent cash generation, leverage reduction, and market share gains

In the first quarter, the Company registered net sales of R$ 20.6bln (+1.7% vs. 1Q25) and market share gains, even amidst a deflationary environment in relevant basic food basket categories. Recurring Net Income Pre-IFRS16 grew 7% compared to the same period in 2025, reaching R$ 174mln.

Source: prnewswire.com

Canada: No Frills opens new location in Edmonton, readies store in Ontario

No Frills has opened a new store in Edmonton with another location planned for Sudbury, Ontario. Located at 11850 103 Street NW, the new supermarket is creating 85 new jobs in the community, Loblaw Companies said. Elsewhere, in Sudbury, Ontario, Pam & Steve's No Frills is set to hold its grand opening on Thursday (April 30).

Source: canadiangrocer.com

US: Gelson's expands Flashfood partnership to all 26 SoCal stores

Surplus grocery platform Flashfood is expanding its partnership with Gelson's Markets to all 26 of the retailer's stores in Southern California, Flashfood announced. The expansion will focus on Flashfood's signature Produce Box, which offers a mix of affordable, high-quality produce.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Washington state accuses Albertsons of overcharging with BOGO deals

The state of Washington has filed a lawsuit against Albertsons, accusing the grocery chain of engaging in unfair trade practices and overcharging customers through its buy-one-get-one-free offers.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Subway® introduces its first-ever Value Menu with 15 entrees under $5

"Subway's Fresh Value Menu proves you don't have to choose between eating well and saving money", said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer, North America. The new Fresh Value Menu includes: Deli Faves - a new collection of deli-inspired six-inch fully-customizable subs: NEW Spicy Pepperoni: Aged pepperoni, Pepper Jack, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños, creamy Sriracha; NEW Ham & Salami: Black Forest ham, Genoa salami, Italian-style Provolone, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, honey mustard; B.L.T.: Bacon, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, mayo; Cold Cut Combo®: Black Forest ham, Genoa salami, Bologna (all turkey-based), Italian-style Provolone, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onions, mayo.

Source: prnewswire.com

Walmart in Mexico eyes World Cup push as profit ticks up in first quarter

Walmart's Mexico and Central America unit reported a slight rise in first-quarter net profit, beating analyst forecasts, as strong growth in Mexico and online sales helped offset rising costs and weaker results in Central America. The retailer, known as Walmex, posted net profit of 12.5bln pesos ($697.34mln) for the January-March period, up 1.5% and slightly above the 12.06bln pesos expected by analysts polled by LSEG.

Source: reuters.com

Sweden: ICA to strengthen promotions planning with RELEX

RELEX Solutions reported: "ICA Sverige AB (ICA), Sweden's largest and leading grocery retailer is expanding its long-standing collaboration with RELEX Solutions to support end-to-end promotions planning across their operations. ICA will implement RELEX Promotions to improve the evaluation, planning, and optimization processes".

Source: relexsolutions.com

Czech CEO leaves Ahold Delhaize

Petr Pavlik, Brand President of the Albert supermarket chain in the Czech Republic, is leaving the company to pursue a career outside the organization, Ahold Delhaize reports. The retailer has begun the search for a successor.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Italy: Gros and Amazon launch grocery delivery service in Rome

Rome-based supermarket chain Gros - Maestri del Fresco has teamed up with Amazon to offer a grocery delivery service in Italy's capital. Customers in Rome can now shop from a new Gros store on Amazon.it, which offers over 10,000 products. The available categories include meat, fish, fruit, vegetables, and delicatessen products, as well as Consilia brand items and gluten-free, lactose-free, and vegan options.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Finland: SOK's Supervisory Board for 2026 has been elected - Tapio Finér has been appointed as a member of SOK's Executive Board

Timo Santavuo will continue as Chair of SOK's Supervisory Board, with Jarkko Rautaoja continuing as First Vice Chair. Mathias Kivikoski, Managing Director of Varuboden-Osla, will assume the role of Second Vice Chair of the Supervisory Board. Tapio Finér, Managing Director of Suur-Seutu Cooperative Society (SSO), was elected as a new member of SOK's Executive Board.

Source: s-ryhma.fi

SPAR Gran Canaria committed to local sourcing and promoting sport on the island

Through a renewed sourcing agreement with local tomato growers and continued support for traditional sailing, SPAR Gran Canaria is supporting local produce and promoting physical activity across the island.

Source: spar-international.com

UK: Lidl matches Morrisons on market share, while premium grocers outperform market despite squeezed shoppers seeking out deals

Latest data from Worldpanel by Numerator shows take-home grocery sales increased by 0.9% in the four weeks to 19th April compared with the same period a year ago. Over the 12 weeks to 19th April, Lidl reached a new record high market share of 8.4%, up from 8.0% a year ago. Its sales grew by 8.8%, driven by the acquisition of more than half a million additional shoppers, more than any other retailer. However, this was still not enough to overtake Morrisons, whose market share was also 8.4% after it saw a 1.1% rise in sales.

Source: kamcity.com

UK: Tesco doubles size of its Free Fruit & Veg for Schools programme, as new research finds most children fall short of their five-a-day

Tesco reported: "To help more children get more of their five-a-day and the nutritious food they need to learn, Tesco is doubling its Free Fruit & Veg for Schools programme from September, increasing participation from 500 to over 1,000 schools, with the aim to double the programme again the following year. The new research further highlights why schemes like Free Fruit & Veg for Schools matter. Children tend to stick to familiar favourites, with fruit far more common than vegetables in their diets, and many parents say repeated refusal shapes what they buy at home. Just over two thirds of parents (68%) say they have stopped buying or serving certain fruit or vegetables after their child repeatedly refused them. By contrast, pupils taking part in Free Fruit & Veg for Schools have collectively sampled more than 100 different varieties of fruit and vegetables, helping to broaden tastes and encourage healthier choices".

Source: tescoplc.com