US: Fresh Value CEO Terry Stanley to step down

Terry Stanley, CEO of regional supermarket chain Fresh Value, will be leaving the retailer on May 2, he confirmed in an interview. Stanley will be succeeded by Shane Holliday, who joined the Alabama-based grocery company last year, Stanley said.

Source: grocerydive.com

US: DoorDash bolsters its grocery selection nationwide with new partners

DoorDash reported: "As more consumers turn to on-demand delivery for everyday shopping, we're excited to welcome Brookshire Grocery Company (BGC), FreshDirect, Harps Food Stores, and Market of Choice to DoorDash".

Source: about.doordash.com

DoorDash announces milestone grocery delivery expansion in Canada with Empire Company tie up

DoorDash reports one of its largest grocery expansions in Canada through a new partnership with Empire Company, bringing more than 1,000 stores across 10 provinces onto its marketplace. The tie up involves 12 grocery banners from Empire's family of brands, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, FreshCo, Farm Boy, and Longo's, onto DoorDash. Convenience options like Needs, Boni-Soir, and Voisin are also available.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Starship Technologies lays claim to ten million autonomous deliveries across Europe and the USA

Starship Technologies reports that it has notched up ten million autonomous deliveries. Its fleet of more than 3,000 autonomous robots, operating across around 300+ locations in eight countries, has generated over 22mln kilometres of real-world operational data and approximately 200mln individual road crossings.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Musgrave NI announces £23mln investment in network as new concept store unveiled

Musgrave Northern Ireland recently announced a £23mln store investment programme across its network in 2026. The convenience retailer, which operates the SuperValu, Centra and Mace brands, has also unveiled a new look concept store in Newcastle with the opening of Centra The Barbican. The redesigned store has an enhanced fresh food and deli offer, coffee and food on the go, and a premium alcohol range.

Source: talkingretail.com

Germany: Growth slows at Edeka

The German supermarket group Edeka saw its revenue grow at a slower pace last year than in the previous year. In 2025, Edeka achieved a 2.7% increase in revenue to 77.3bln euros. In 2024, the retail group still managed to grow by 6.5%. The approximately 3,200 independent retailers saw their combined revenue rise by 4.6% to 42.7bln euros. Netto Marken-Discount grew by 1.6% to 17.9bln euros. That growth rate is also below that of 2024.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Leeds-based Abu Bakr supermarket named among UK's top 100 independent stores

Abu Bakr Supermarket, which operates four stores across Leeds and one in Batley, has been named in the Top 100 Stores list by Better Retailing as part of the Better Retailing Awards 2026.

Source: retailtimes.co.uk

Italy: Coop Alleanza 3.0 reports profit of €38.5mln in FY 2025

Italian cooperative, Coop Alleanza 3.0, has reported consolidated profit of €38.5mln in its 2025 financial year, reflecting an increase of €20.4mln compared to 2024. Retail sales increased to €5.87bln, or a 2.3% increase compared with 2024, it noted. Sales of fruit and vegetables rose by 5.3% , or €23.3mln, while sales of fresh produce increased by 3.3%, or €38.4mln.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Belgium: Trends shaping the 2026 grilling season at Colruyt

Colruyt Group reported: "The Belgian barbecue season in figures: 1.5mln heads of iceberg lettuce. Preparations such as teriyaki vegetables, Italian vegetables with pesto and mozzarella, or grilled vegetables with feta are fully ready to use and available in the frozen range. In addition, chopped vegetables, fruit and snack vegetables also make a difference. Fruit is also on the rise: 1 in 5 millennials grill fruit on the barbecue. Pineapple skewers are joined by other fruits, while frozen fruits such as watermelon cubes and passion fruit are increasingly used in cocktails and mocktails. The fresh colours of fruit also ensure dishes that stand out and invite sharing".

Source: press.colruytgroup.com

Sweden: Greenfood publishes Annual and Sustainability Report for 2025

Greenfood reported: "Net sales for the financial year 2025 amounted to SEK 5,796.6mln (5,643.0), corresponding to growth of 2.7% compared with the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA increased to SEK 461.1mln (383.3), up 20.3%. In 2025, net sales in Fresh Produce amounted to SEK 2,906.8mln, falling 2.7% compared to the previous year. The decline can mainly be explained by continued caution in the market and prioritization of business with stable and sustainable margins".

Source: greenfood.se

Makro Spain reports growth in full-year sales and profit

Wholesaler Makro Spain reported an 8% increase in sales to €1.87bln for its 2024/2025 financial year, while net profit more than doubled to €31.8mln. Key growth drivers include ultra-fresh products, with categories such as meat, fish, fruit, and vegetables growing by 14.4% and representing 30.1% of total sales.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Intermarché Belgium aims for 3bln euros in revenue by 2030

Despite logistical challenges and a few bankruptcies following the acquisition of Mestdagh, Intermarché aims to achieve 3bln euros in revenue in Belgium by 2030. Further expansion, including through the Intermarché Express urban store format, is planned.

Source: retaildetail.eu