Harris Teeter BOGO savings on extra large Hass avocados, bell peppers

GrubMarket named to TIME100 Companies Industry Leaders list

GrubMarket reported: "We are proud to announce that GrubMarket has been named to the inaugural TIME100 Companies Industry Leaders list, recognizing companies making an extraordinary impact across their respective industries".

Source: blog.grubmarket.com

US: Harris Teeter launches 'Big BOGO Event' with hundreds of deals ahead of Cinco de Mayo

Harris Teeter reported: "With Cinco de Mayo at the center of the celebration, Harris Teeter is making it easy for customers to prepare for festive gatherings with a wide selection of BOGO savings on key ingredients such as extra large Hass avocados, bell peppers, Harris Teeter black beans, shredded cheese, chips and tortillas. From taco night essentials to fresh guacamole and party-ready spreads, customers can find everything they need to celebrate with ease".

Source: prnewswire.com

Racing, refreshments & family fun: Tops Watkins Glen gears up for a star-studded weekend

Tops Friendly Markets reported: "Tops Friendly Markets is excited to announce a high-energy race weekend celebration at its Watkins Glen location (504 ½ Franklin St.), featuring the Busch Light Car, NASCAR driver Ross Chastain, and special appearances by the National and Florida Watermelon Queens. The festivities will kick off on Friday, May 8, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, when the Busch Light Car makes a special appearance at the Tops Watkins Glen store".

Source: topsmarkets.com

US: Sprouts Farmers Market is off to a 50/50 start

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. reported a 4% increase in first-quarter net sales but a decline in comparable store sales, signaling mixed results as the company looks to regain momentum this year. The Phoenix-based grocer said net sales reached $2.3bln for the 13-week period ended March 29, 2026, up from the same quarter a year earlier. Comparable store sales fell 1.7%, while diluted earnings per share slipped to $1.71 from $1.81 last year.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Market Basket names new president

Market Basket announced that it has named Chuck Casassa, a 50-year veteran of the New England supermarket chain, as president. The grocer also said that Interim CEO Donald T. Mulligan is retiring but will remain as an advisor to the company.

Source: grocerydive.com

Australia: ALDI has been named Best Supermarket in Roy Morgan's Customer Satisfaction Awards

ALDI Australia reported: "ALDI Australia has officially been named Supermarket of the Year 2025 in Roy Morgan's Customer Satisfaction Awards, claiming the top spot for the sixth consecutive year, and ninth time overall".

Source: aldiunpacked.com.au

India: Mango Paglu Party

Zepto reported: "The Mango Paglu Party was all about giving our consumers a taste of what Zepto truly stands for - delivering carbide-free, farm-fresh mangoes straight to your doorstep. From Alphonso to Kesar and more, it was a full-blown mango tasting experience for Zepto's consumers".

Source: linkedin.com

France: Casino draws encouragement from like-for-like revenue growth

The group's total revenue fell by 2.7% to 1.95bln euros in the past quarter. This is primarily attributable to further streamlining of the store network, with another 131 stores closed or divested. On a comparable basis, there was slight growth of 0.3%. The group's adjusted EBITDA also rose by 10.4% to 110mln euros. At Monoprix, revenue also declined on a comparable basis, by 0.4% to 968mln euros.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Holland: Retail turnover up by 2.9% in March

Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that retail turnover was 2.9% higher in March 2025, year on year. Turnover in supermarkets was up by 2.0%, and in specialty shops it grew by 0.6%.

Source: cbs.nl

UK: M&S re-opens transformed Martlesham Heath store

M&S reported: "As part of the store's renewal, customers now have even more products to choose from, including a larger fresh produce offer from M&S' Select Farm partners (over 200 of which are based in Suffolk)".

Source: corporate.marksandspencer.com

Denmark: Salling Group posts 15% jump in full-year revenue on Rimi Baltic acquisition, domestic growth

Salling Group has reported revenue growth of 15.2% in its financial year 2025, to DKK 83.2bln (€11.1bln), supported by the acquisition of Rimi Baltic, international expansion, and market share gains in Denmark. EBIT for the year stood at DKK 3.2bln (€430mln), with EBIT margin of 3.9%. Net profit reached DKK 2.0bln (€270mln), up DKK 0.3bln (€40mln) year-on-year.

Source: esmmagazine.com

East of England Co-op expands Snappy Shopper on demand delivery service to 43 of its stores across the region

The East of England Co-op has expanded its Snappy Shopper on demand delivery service to 43 stores across the region. This builds on growth in January, when the offering increased from five to fifteen locations. Orders placed through Snappy Shopper are fulfilled in partnership with Nash, which coordinates deliveries using courier partners including Uber Direct, Just Eat Go and Stuart.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Australia: Coles' continued momentum in Q3

Coles Group reported above market growth in Supermarkets in 3Q26, which the retailer attributed to consistent execution, continued focus on value and availability, and improved customer satisfaction. Supermarkets sales revenue of $9.8bln for the third quarter increased by 4.0% with comparable sales increasing by 3.6%.

Source: retailworldmagazine.com.au

Ahold Delhaize's Albert deploys Brain Corp AI powered robots to scan shelves during live store operations

Brain Corp has announced results from the expansion of its partnership with Albert to deploy AI powered shelf scanning robots. Albert, a retail brand in the Czech Republic and a subsidiary of Ahold Delhaize, operates 350 stores nationwide.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Holland: Lidl transforms food leftovers into livestock feed

Lidl Netherlands claims it has become the first European supermarket chain to convert unsold food that is no longer fit for human consumption into high-quality circular animal feed. For four weeks, ten Lidl stores will be collecting specific unsold food items, such as fruits, vegetables, salads, and grain products.

Source: esmmagazine.com

South Africa: Jwayelani supermarket sale collapses as Shingai Itai Consortium walks away

The planned sale of the Jwayelani discount supermarket chain has fallen through. The Shingai Itai Consortium, a South African group led by CEO Philisiwe Sibiya, has formally walked away from the deal after what it described as a thorough review of the transaction.

Source: trendtype.com