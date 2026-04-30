Whole Foods Market takes the No. 1 spot for trustworthiness

US: Stop & Shop releases 2025 Impact Report

Stop & Shop released its 2025 Impact Report, showcasing the company's dedication to caring for the customers, associates, and the communities it serves. The report highlights key efforts to eliminate hunger, promote healthy living, strengthen local neighborhoods, and advance sustainability.

Source: globenewswire.com

US: Whole Foods Market named most trustworthy grocer

National media outlet Newsweek has released its Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026 list. In the Grocery & Convenience Stores Category, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market took the No. 1 spot for trustworthiness.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

Amazon.com announces first quarter results

Amazon.com, Inc. announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026. Net sales increased 17% to $181.5bln in the first quarter, compared with $155.7bln in first quarter 2025. Operating income increased to $23.9bln in the first quarter, compared with $18.4bln in first quarter 2025. Net income increased to $30.3bln in the first quarter, or $2.78 per diluted share, compared with $17.1bln, or $1.59 per diluted share, in first quarter 2025.

Source: aboutamazon.com

Target uses new tech for first-ever Receive Center in Houston

Target has opened a 1.2mln-square-foot supply chain facility in Houston designed to store and distribute merchandise to stores and customers based on demand, the company said. The facility, called a Receive Center, takes in products from vendors and holds them until they are needed at other locations. It is the first of its kind in the company's network.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Chipotle posts surprise same-store sales growth in early sign chain could be breaking its slump

Chipotle posted surprise same-store sales growth in the first quarter, in an initial sign it could be starting to break out of its slump. Chipotle reported first-quarter net income of $302.8mln, or 23 cents per share, down from $386.6mln, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier. Net sales rose 7.4% to $3.09bln, boosted by new store openings.

Source: cnbc.com

Australia: Aldi profit slips as supermarket price battle intensifies

Aldi has reported a drop in earnings in Australia, marking its first decline in several years as competition from Woolworths and Coles ramps up amid a renewed focus on pricing. Financial filings for the year to December show the discount chain recorded sales of A$13.94bln, an increase of 4.8%. Profit fell sharply, declining by nearly 20% to A$337.4mln from A$417mln a year earlier.

Source: channelnews.com.au

UK: Historic Middleham store launches into a bright future as a SPAR

SPAR Middleham in North Yorkshire has opened its doors under a new fascia. Independent retailers Tony and Rachael Hewson have owned the business since 2007 and believe they have "100% made the right decision" by joining SPAR for the next chapter of the historic store's future. Tony said: "The fresh range is great - fresh fruit and vegetables, cream cakes, fresh breads, sandwiches - and we are offering a Meal Deal at £4.50 for the first time. We are the only shop in the town offering this and the feedback from customers on all the changes has been excellent".

Source: spar.co.uk

Germany: Delivery Hero beats growth estimates for first quarter, confirms annual guidance

German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero reported a higher than expected quarterly gross merchandise value (GMV) and forecast its annual earnings to be at the upper end of its previous guidance. The company's GMV, a common metric for delivery firms measuring the total value of all goods sold, grew 8.8% to €12.5bln ($14.6bln) in the first quarter, above analysts' average estimate of €12.3bln in a company-compiled poll.

Source: esmmagazine.com

2025: More customers are choosing ALDI for daily shopping

ALDI Nord Group reported: "ALDI Nord is growing significantly as more and more people across Europe are choosing to shop with us. Facts and figures for 2025 at a glance: retail turnover exceeding €31bln (+7.4%); more than 4.5mln customers daily across Europe; market share increased in all countries, with notable gains in Germany and the Netherlands; €1.5bln invested in stores and logistics infrastructures; over 90,000 employees across eight European countries. Behind every percentage point of growth is our clear approach: a simple product range, short supply chains, efficient processes. Every decision is driven by our main focus of delivering real value for our customers across Europe. Fresh food is central to that. Fruit, vegetables, meat and fish alone account for around 20% of our turnover, making ALDI Nord the go-to destination for daily shopping".

Source: linkedin.com

Australia: Woolworths posts 4.5% jump in sales for Q3, but warns fuel shock will hit profits

Woolworths Group released its sales figures for the March quarter, showing a 4.5% jump to $18.1bln, across its supermarkets and discount general retailer Big W. "We're already seeing some cost increases flowing through to fruit and vegetables, milk and bread", chief executive Amanda Bardwell said. "Farmers are particularly exposed to fuel and fertiliser prices. As those input costs persist, grocery products will come under further pressure". Woolies also announced a three-month price freeze on 300 everyday items.

Source: news.com.au

Poland: Żabka Group reports 15% revenue growth in Q1 2026, after expansion

Polish retailer Żabka Group has reported year-on-year consolidated revenue growth of 15.9% in the first quarter of its financial year 2026, reaching PLN 6.565bln (€1.5bln). Adjusted EBITDA stood at PLN 674mln (€155mln), signalling a year-on-year increase of 13.1%, while sales to end customers (StEC) reached PLN 7.4bln (€1.7bln), up by 12%, year on year.

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: OurCoop saves 5.4mln food items through Olio partnership

OurCoop reported: "OurCoop has revealed it has saved 5.4mln grocery items from being wasted in the last two years through its partnership with Olio - a significant milestone in the Society's journey to reduce food waste across its estate. OurCoop, which launched in January 2026 bringing together Central Co-op, Midcounties Co-operative and Chelmsford Star, now has 400 OurCoop Food stores partnered with the food redistribution app".

Source: centralcoop.co.uk