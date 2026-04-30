Multi-region approach supports 7-month availability of stone fruit

As climate volatility continues to reshape global agriculture, USA stone fruit grower Moonlight Companies is reinforcing its commitment to geographic diversity as a core strategy for delivering consistent, high-quality fruit in a changing environment.

For retailers and consumers alike, consistency, flavor, and availability remain critical as demand for fresh fruit continues to grow. Moonlight produces a wide range of fruit, including peaches, nectarines, plums, and pluots, across conventional and its Regenerative Organic Certified® programs, grown in multiple microclimates to extend seasonal availability and deliver fruit at peak ripeness, flavor, and freshness.

The company has built a vertically integrated supply network across key growing regions, from the Coachella Valley through California's Central Valley and extending into Washington, creating what it describes as "7 Months of Summer." This multi-region approach helps balance supply across shifting conditions, reducing exposure to localized weather disruptions while supporting steady, reliable shipments.

© Moonlight Companies

"Historically, permanent crops like stone fruit have been tied to very tight geographies, often within just a few miles," said Jim Jones, VP of Ag Ops. "What we've built is a multi-region growing system that's common in categories like berries and vegetables, but not practiced at scale in modern stone fruit production. That shift allows us to deliver more consistent quality and supply across the season."

In addition to supporting supply continuity, the strategy is designed to align each variety with the growing conditions best suited to deliver optimal flavor, texture, and freshness, ensuring each region contributes fruit at its peak throughout the season while supporting regenerative farming practices that improve soil health, resource efficiency, and long-term sustainability.

As shoppers increasingly prioritize flavor, quality, and confidence in how their fruit is grown, Moonlight said its diversified growing regions and production practices position it to respond to both environmental challenges and evolving consumer expectations.

"This isn't just about managing variability," added Jones. "It's about putting each piece of fruit in the right environment to perform. By matching varieties to the regions where they thrive, we're able to deliver better flavor, freshness, and consistency week after week."

Contact:

Moonlight Companies

Tel: (559) 638-7799

www.moonlightcompanies.com