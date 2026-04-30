Anecoop betting on orange watermelon after commercial trials of the previous season

In 1992, Anecoop changed the European market with the launch of seedless watermelon, and in 2026, it is bringing a new innovation with the introduction of orange-fleshed watermelon of the Orange Glow variety.

"We'll start marketing the variety this year after seeing the interest it has sparked following the commercial trial carried out last season," says Anecoop.

© Anecoop

This orange variety is becoming part of the cooperative's range, which also includes an "ultra-firm" flesh watermelon, intended for pre-prepared convenience formats, and which is increasingly popular in markets such as the United Kingdom.

"It's worth recalling that the Bouquet is the most complete watermelon range on the market. Besides these new additions, it also features red-fleshed with striped skin standard and mini formats, as well as yellow-fleshed and red-fleshed watermelons with dark green-black skin, all either conventional or organic under the Bio Bouquet brand," says Anecoop.

Strategic promotion plan: "Raciones de Vida para el Campo"

With a budget of over 600,000 euros, a promotional campaign will be launched in 2026 in three countries: Spain, France, and the Czech Republic, the main destination markets for Bouquet watermelons, together with Germany.

Raciones de Vida para el Campo has been renewed as the communication axis of this promotional campaign in Spain, with the claim "Everything in its own time," consolidating for the third consecutive year. A message that highlights the seasonality of Bouquet watermelons, which begin to arrive on the shelves in April, with the first watermelons from Almeria.



"With this campaign, we strive to make an emotional connection with consumers who are increasingly aware of and committed to buying local. By choosing our Bouquet watermelons, they are helping keep agriculture alive, preventing the sector from being abandoned, promoting generational renewal, supporting our thousands of growers, the economy, and the sustainability of the rural environment," says Piedad Coscollá, Anecoop's Head of Marketing and Corporate Image.

For more information: anecoop.com