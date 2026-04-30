"B2B market now recognizes Conference pears, with focus shifting to further growth in Italy"

VLAM took part in Macfrut in Rimini for the first time this year. For them, participation in this trade fair for the fruit and vegetable sector fits within the three-year promotion campaign for Conference pear, partly subsidized by Europe. The focus is on strengthening its position with importers, retailers, and specialized wholesalers on the Italian market.

"With this first participation, we want to further test the potential of Macfrut as a fair, after which a possible future participation will be evaluated," says Gert Van Causenbroeck of VLAM. "The feedback from the four participating exporters was also very positive."

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A first review leaves Gert satisfied. "The first two days of the fair were positive. Four co-exhibitors were present on the stand, namely Vergro, Devos-Wouter, Fresh Fruit Services, and Elite. In addition, BelOrta also had its own stand next to the VLAM pavilion," he explains. "For us, this was our first participation in this fair. Some prospecting was done in the past, but that was quite some time ago, even before the fair took place in Rimini. Personally, this was my second visit, with an interval of about 10 years. In that time, the fair has become highly professionalized. We are therefore very pleased that we were able to attend."

"Almost all relevant players are present, either with a stand or as visitors," he continues, explaining why the fair is very valuable for direct prospecting. "Large players and retailers often have their own stands, while importers and distributors mainly attend as visitors. The fair is less international than those in Madrid or Berlin, but precisely because of this, it is very suitable for those who want to target Italy specifically."

B2B market now knows Conference

The companies, therefore, showcased a wide range of Belgian products at the fair, but the spotlight was firmly on the Conference pear. "And we are noticing that demand for Conference pears is growing. They appear to be gaining popularity, especially in the South at the moment. Consumers appreciate the taste, which differs from what they are used to. During the fair, we organized a promotional campaign with tastings, and the feedback was very positive. The quality of the product is also perceived as high this year. In the north, people are already more familiar with pears due to Abate's own production, so at present most demand comes from southern Italy. This spread, however, is not a problem. On the contrary, it offers opportunities to establish a broader presence in the market."

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They also visited the local wholesale market in Rimini, which Gert says was a valuable addition to the trade fair participation. "At the wholesale market, we see that awareness is now growing. The most important first step has been taken. The B2B market now knows the product. Now it is a matter of expanding this further. Such visits provide additional insight into how the market functions and where there is concrete demand. It also confirms that the Italian market is organized differently from northern European markets, for example. There is a certain fragmentation, partly due to the geographical differences between northern and southern Italy, and the distances between them."

"What is also striking is that it is still largely a domestic market. Other European countries have limited visibility with their own pavilions. South American countries do have a strong presence, often with eye-catching stands around products such as avocados and mangoes. African countries are also well represented. So competition is certainly there, but it is manifested in a different way than at more internationally oriented fairs."

Belgian exports to Italy in some figures

© VLAMItaly is becoming an increasingly important export destination for Flemish fruit and vegetables. VLAM therefore sees growth potential particularly for pears, but opportunities are also increasing for other product categories.

Italy is among the top 10 export destinations for Belgian fruit and vegetables and is growing in importance. Within fresh fruit, pears are performing very well in Italy, accounting for 23,500 tons in 2025, a six-fold increase compared to 10 years ago. "We know that this is due to the difficult production conditions that characterize Italian pear growing," he says. Strawberries are also making their way from Belgium to Italy, accounting for some 450 tons, or 2.9 million euros in 2025. They are also increasingly finding their way to the Italian market.

Within the vegetable category, exports to Italy mainly include tomatoes (12,000 tons), leeks (3,000 tons), and carrots and turnips. "We also see exports of Belgian endives, celeriac, and cabbage (such as Brussels sprouts, white and red cabbage, and kohlrabi) at around a few hundred tons. Other vegetables are also exported to Italy, but in smaller volumes (peppers, cauliflower/broccoli, zucchini, etc.)."

Until 2027

After this first participation, does Gert foresee VLAM being present in the coming years? "I do expect that we will attend Macfrut again in the coming years. Our program runs until 2027, and there is a good chance we will participate again next year. We will also continue to invest in promotional campaigns, tastings, and targeted visits to wholesale markets. In this way, we aim to further strengthen the position we have built up, and maintain and expand growth in the market."

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For more information:

Gert Van Causenbroeck

VLAM

Tel: +32 (0) 2 552 80 32

[email protected]

www.vlam.be