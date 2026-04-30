"Bloss is already being grown on approximately 70 hectares, and the trend is upward"

Marketing local pome fruit remains challenging. "Similar to other growing regions, we had a bountiful apple harvest here on Lake Constance, with consistently high quality. At the same time, we continue to sense a certain reluctance to buy on the part of consumers, which has so far led to below-average sales volumes. Currently, marketing pressure remains high, and even promotional campaigns are providing only limited relief," sums up Bernhard Fuchs of Salemfrucht GmbH.

Thanks to abundant harvest volumes, supply security is guaranteed throughout this year. Fuchs: "While inventory depletion for the top sellers Gala and Elstar is steadily progressing, we can expect to offer these varieties for longer than usual this year. Sales of club varieties like Kiku and Evelina are comparatively more consistent. We are currently in the classic transition phase: Competition at the point of sale is still manageable. However, sales are expected to decline starting in mid- to late May, as seasonal fruits such as berries, stone fruits, and the like will increasingly become the focus of consumers."

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

Bernhard Fuchs (right) with his two partners, Klaus Dubenkrop (Seefrucht GmbH) and Jürgen Braun (Adema GmbH). According to Fuchs, it is becoming increasingly difficult for smaller fruit-growing operations with less than 15 hectares of land to survive in the market.

25 years in the service of apples

In its current form, Salem-Frucht was established in 2001 as a joint sales cooperative between the two fruit wholesale markets Wielatt and Eugen Hund. With the construction of a shared logistics center in Salem, the foundation was laid for marketing apples from Lake Constance on the German domestic market as well as in other European countries. Thanks to strategic decisions and partnerships, the company has been able to gradually expand its position over the past quarter-century. "The absolute low point was clearly the frost year of 2017, when we had to accept severe yield losses of up to two-thirds of the total harvest. A welcome milestone, on the other hand, was the commissioning of our new CA storage facility with a total capacity of 6,000 tons in 2013."

Given the variety of apple types and limited shelf space, today's apple market is particularly competitive, Fuchs continues. "Certain time-tested varieties tend to be losing importance and may even disappear completely from the product range, which is partly due to climatic conditions." According to Fuchs, the key to long-term success lies in a lean product range.

© Salem-Frucht

Salem-Frucht markets the produce from numerous orchards in the Lake Constance region. Among the most important export markets are Greece, Spain, and Italy.

Bloss: A club concept with high potential

Meanwhile, Salem-Frucht's select club varieties, including Bloss, are enjoying rising popularity. Bloss exhibits high resistance to powdery mildew and scab and performs particularly well in consumer taste tests. "The variety is now grown on approximately 70 hectares, with an upward trend. Due to its later harvest window—similar to Jonagold—and excellent storage life, we hope to be able to market this club apple well into the summer of the following year."

Also worth mentioning here is the revival of the Club variety Swing: "After a weaker phase a few years ago, the apple has since established itself as a strong contender in the mid-late segment and thus as a valuable addition to our Club variety portfolio," he concludes.

For more information:

Bernhard Fuchs

SALEM-Frucht GmbH & Co. KG

Alte Neufracher Straße 100

88682 Salem

Tel: +49 7553-8270-10

[email protected]

www.salem-frucht.com