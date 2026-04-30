Reduced supply from Argentina and Chile boosts pear prices in the final stretch of the season

The Argentine pear season is entering its final stretch, with market behavior characterized by production variability and stable demand. Hernán Pestrin, CEO of Patagonia Infinit, said the Williams variety remains the company's primary export driver, with Brazil a key destination.

© Patagonia Infinit

"Pears are our main export crop, especially the Williams variety, whose sales window runs from January or February to May or the beginning of June. This year, however, we'll have to end the season earlier because the fruit is beginning to ripen more quickly," Pestrin stated.

Market behavior has followed its typical pattern, though with some subtle differences. "In January, prices were very high due to limited supply. Prices then declined. Now, as the season ends, they are rising again because of reduced availability," he said. Decreased production in Argentina and Chile has contributed to higher prices.

© Patagonia Infinit

Brazil continues to solidify its position as the main destination for Argentine pears. "It is a huge market, with a very strong consumer culture for our pears and increasingly higher quality standards," Pestrin said. Logistical proximity, with transit times of approximately seven days, also works in favor of Argentine exporters.

© Patagonia Infinit

According to Patagonia Infinit, "the climate of northern Patagonia is ideal for pear production, with a wide temperature range and sufficient water availability." This, coupled with a production tradition spanning more than three generations, enables the company to offer "a constant supply that the Brazilian market highly values."

Nevertheless, significant challenges remain. Climate remains a key factor, affecting both quality and volume. Additionally, logistical and post-harvest issues persist. "Coordinating harvesting, cooling, and packing is a major challenge every year," the CEO stated.

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The situation for apples is different. Weather, especially hail, has lowered the export quality, so most of the apples are sold domestically. "We are maintaining a high quality standard, so apple exports will be very limited this year," he said.

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Looking ahead, the company's strategy centers on regional consolidation. "Our focus is on Latin America, especially Brazil, but also includes markets like Peru, Ecuador, and Costa Rica," Pestrin said. The company does not exclude specific operations in other locations, such as Russia or the United States, but its main priority remains bolstering its presence in the region.

"The key is to incorporate technology, improve processes, and remain reliable for our clients without losing our roots as producers," he concluded.

For more information:

Hernan Pestrin

Patagonia Infinit

Argentina

Tel: +54 911 6672 3244

Email: [email protected]

www.patagoniainfinit.com