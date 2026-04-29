Introducing Raisins on the Vine from Chile

Melissa's is proud to introduce Raisins on the Vine, a rare specialty item naturally vine-dried in Chile and newly available to U.S. retail. While Raisins on the Vine were once produced domestically on a very limited scale, they are no longer grown commercially in the U.S. By sourcing from Chile, Melissa's is making this unique item available to retailers with the volume required for today's market.

"Raisins on the Vine bring something genuinely different to the table," said Robert Schueller, Director of Public Relations at Melissa's Produce. "They're visually striking, naturally sweet, and perfectly suited for today's cheeseboard culture. It's a specialty item that gives retailers a fresh way to elevate their entertaining and cross-merchandising sets."

Naturally dried on the vine under the Chilean sun, these raisins remain attached to their original grape clusters, resulting in a plump texture, concentrated sweetness, and a striking, natural presentation. Unlike conventional loose raisins, Raisins on the Vine deliver both visual impact and an elevated eating experience, aligning closely with current entertaining and grazing trends.

© Melissa's

Designed for cheese boards and cross-merchandising

As cheese boards and at-home entertaining continue to influence shopper behavior, Raisins on the Vine stand out as a natural complement to artisanal cheeses, cured meats, and specialty accompaniments. Their distinctive presentation makes them well-suited for cross-merchandising in cheese and deli departments, where shoppers are actively seeking premium, ready-to-serve additions.

Retailers can merchandise Raisins on the Vine alongside:

Artisanal and aged cheeses

Charcuterie and cured meats

Premium accompaniments such as Melissa's Honeycomb



Market momentum supports premium dried fruit innovation

Raisins account for roughly one-third of global dried fruit sales, underscoring their continued relevance in retail. Growing interest in cheese boards and grazing has created demand for premium, visually distinctive accompaniments.

Melissa's Raisins on the Vine are available through May, while supplies last.



Contact:

Robert Schueller

Melissa's

Tel: (+1) 800.588.1281

[email protected]

www.melissas.com



