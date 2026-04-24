California bearing almond acreage declines to 562,000 hectares

California's bearing almond acreage decreased over the past year, the first drop since 1995, according to Land IQ's 2026 Standing Acreage Initial Estimate.

Initial 2026 bearing acreage is estimated at 1,385,870 acres, compared to the 2025 Land IQ Standing Acreage Final Estimate of 1,401,097 bearing acres. This reflects a decrease of 15,227 bearing acres over the past year.

Land IQ's Initial Estimate issued today does not include total almond acreage. It looked at bearing acreage, specifically orchards planted before 2024 that have matured enough to produce a crop for the coming 2026 harvest. Land IQ's final report on total acreage and non-bearing acres, including newer plantings not mature enough to produce almonds for commercial consumption, will come out in November.

© California Almond Board

In addition, Land IQ estimated 47,588 acres of orchard removals, adding to the nearly 49,197 acres removed in the 2024-25 crop year.

The drop in bearing acres is due to orchard removals and a slowdown in new plantings. This comes on the heels of Land IQ's report in 2025 that found that California's total almond acreage had dropped four years in a row to 1.52 million acres.

"While we're seeing stabilization in bearing acreage, global demand remains strong and is the foundation of our industry," said Clarice Turner, ABC president and CEO. "Continued, strategic investment in market development is essential to supporting long-term growth and to position California almonds for the future."

The Land IQ report is a snapshot of the coming 2026 harvest, but does not offer an estimate on the actual almond production for the 2026-27 crop year. A production estimate will be released on May 12 with the USDA-NASS' Subjective Estimate. As of December 2025, the Almond Board of California Board of Directors voted to cease funding for the July USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) Objective Measurement Report, making a change in California almond crop estimates going forward.

Land IQ's final acreage estimate in November of 2026 will cover total acres, bearing acreage, non-bearing acreage, and potentially abandoned acres and removals from Sept. 1, 2025, to Aug. 31, 2026. Please note that the almond crop year runs Aug. 1-July 31, so this estimate includes the harvest for the 2026-27 crop year.

Land IQ's Initial Estimate and its Final Acreage Estimate in November were commissioned by the Almond Board of California to provide statistical transparency and a robust picture of California almonds to industry stakeholders around the world. In 2018, ABC first commissioned Land IQ, a Sacramento-based agricultural and environmental scientific research and consulting firm, to develop a comprehensive, living map of California almonds, with the first report issued in 2019. The map is the result of more than a decade of research.

© California Almond BoardFor more information:

Almond Board of California

Tel: +1 209 549 8262

Email: [email protected]

www.almonds.org