U.S. pistachio kernel shipments up 11.1% as inventories decline

The Administrative Committee for Pistachios released its shipment report on April 15, 2026, covering the seventh month of the 2025/26 crop year. This is a one-year cycle, which typically results in higher production volumes. Kernel volumes are reported on an in-shell-equivalent basis using a conversion ratio of 0.45.

Adjusted kernel inventory in March 2026 was estimated at 116.6 million pounds gross kernel weight, equivalent to 259.2 million pounds inshell. This represents a decline of 7.7 million pounds, or 6.2 per cent, compared with March 2025, and 11.0 million pounds, or 8.6 per cent, below March 2024. Kernels accounted for 16.1 per cent of total adjusted inventory on an in-shell-equivalent basis, down from 21.3 per cent in 2025 and 18.8 per cent in 2024.

© The Administrative Committee for Pistachios

Kernel shipments through March reached 75.3 million pounds gross weight, equivalent to 167.3 million pounds in-shell. This is an increase of 11.1 per cent year on year and 20.1 per cent above March 2024 levels. Compared with the five-year March average of 58.7 million pounds, shipments are 28.3 per cent higher. Kernels represented 19.7 per cent of total shipments on an inshell-equivalent basis, compared with 21.5 per cent in 2025 and 15.5 per cent in 2024.

Estimated marketable kernel inventory finished March at 41.3 million pounds, down 26.9 per cent from 2025 and 36.4 per cent from 2024. At the same time, raw material availability increased. Marketable closed shell inventory reached 87.0 million pounds, equivalent to 39.1 million pounds kernel weight, while shelling stock totaled 47.0 million pounds, or 21.2 million pounds kernel-equivalent. Combined potential kernel supply capacity reached 101.6 million pounds, up 12.6 per cent from March 2025.

© The Administrative Committee for Pistachios

Raw material volumes represent potential processing capacity and may also be sold in their current form. Conversion into kernels depends on market conditions, processing priorities, and demand across product forms. Marketable inventory figures reflect products classified as available for sale but do not account for forward sales commitments. Industry sources indicate that actual availability in the spot market is tighter, with a large share of inventory already committed.

Seasonal data shows that kernel shipments typically increase through the marketing year. In 2023/24, shipments reached 119.7 million pounds by August, while 2024/25 shipments reached 123.0 million pounds. In the current season, shipments through March are already above both prior years at the same stage, while marketable inventory is at the lowest March level in recent years.

The current position reflects higher shipment volumes alongside lower finished inventory and increased raw material availability. This suggests ongoing processing flexibility, with supply management influenced by demand and contract commitments.

Source: Mintec/Expana