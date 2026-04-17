California almonds face weaker demand as pistachio sales rise

The ongoing conflict in Iran is affecting nut producers in California's Central Valley, with different outcomes for almond and pistachio growers.

Almond growers are facing lower demand and higher fuel costs. According to Paul Betancourt, there is a "high level of uncertainty" as consumers reduce purchases of "luxury items like California almonds" due to rising fuel prices. Betancourt also reported receiving a lower quarterly payment from Blue Diamond in early 2026.

In contrast, pistachio growers are seeing increased demand. William Bourdeau indicated that sanctions and trade disruptions affecting Iran are creating opportunities in export markets. "There'll be an opportunity for people that may have consumed Iranian pistachios in the past, [to] have an opportunity to try American pistachios." He added that demand is increasing, including from markets such as Dubai.

The Central Valley is a major production region for both almonds and pistachios, and changes in demand and trade flows are affecting market conditions.

"I think we need to be putting effort into lots of countries that maybe aren't as exposed to pistachios as they have been in the past. I think we have a consistent crop of high-quality with rising demand. The crop is getting bigger, so we are having to open up other markets," said William Bourdeau, Pistachio Farmer

Almond growers are expected to monitor demand and fuel costs in the coming months to assess market conditions. Pistachio growers are focusing on expanding export markets to support sales.

The current market situation reflects varying impacts across nut categories, with demand conditions and trade dynamics shaping outcomes for producers.

Source: Madera Today