"Bright green pistachios set to disappear from the market for now"

With business expansion through acquisitions, planned site expansion, and a new group identity, 2026 for Ranobo is focused on future growth. "We thought it was time to clearly shape our future plans," says Gilles Jeuris of the Turnhout-based nut and dried fruit company.

The company, which originated in 1995 and has expanded over the years to include Quality Nuts, Colosseum, and, most recently, Deco Foods, is deliberately choosing consolidation and organic growth rather than aggressive expansion. "We are not a company that actively seeks acquisitions just to grow bigger," Gilles explains. "That does not fit with our philosophy. But if there are opportunities for collaboration, we see them as positive. Anyone can be successful, and if we can help strengthen each other, we will. That open attitude has certainly contributed to how we are perceived as a group today."

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New group identity

In early 2025, the company acquired Deco Foods, which processes nut products for the food industry. This adds a third pillar to Ranobo's activities, alongside retail and foodservice, expanding into the industrial segment where Deco Foods specialises. "It is a small but very valuable company. They focus on nut processing such as chopping, roasting, coating, and flavouring. Not standard products, but customised ones. Think of applications for chocolatiers or ice cream producers, where there are specific requirements for size, flavour, texture, or moisture content. Together with the customer, they develop a product that perfectly fits the application."

"Within our group, we strengthen each other," he continues. "We support them with purchasing, for example, while they support us with their specialised expertise. Ultimately, we remain one entity, but with different specialisations. Sales are divided into industry, retail, and foodservice. In addition, we share systems, administration, and support through so-called shared services."

"With the consolidation of these different branches, we aim to introduce a new group identity by the end of this year, bringing together Ranobo, Colosseum, and Deco Foods," Gilles explains. "Each company will continue to operate independently, but we are creating one recognisable structure. Internally, this strengthens cohesion between teams, and externally, we can communicate more clearly who we are and what we can offer together."

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The umbrella house style and communication campaign will reinforce that unity through social media and joint trade fair participation, among other initiatives. "We want to remain modest, but at the same time show that we are a strong group that complements each other. It also helps our employees understand why we make certain choices. Our values, standards, mission, vision, and future plans have been defined and will be presented internally in September."

Diversification

© RanoboDiversification is an important principle for the company. "By operating in different markets such as retail, foodservice, and industry, we spread risk and become more resilient. This spread also ensures stability. When performance is weaker in one market, we can rely on others to offset this. Another advantage is that within our group, we continuously learn from each other. The knowledge and experience gained in one market can be applied in others, strengthening the group as a whole."

These remain challenging times for trading due to the current geopolitical situation, and the nuts segment is no exception. Nevertheless, Gilles notes that Ranobo is currently managing without immediate impact. "For the time being, we are not seeing much direct effect from the geopolitical situation, but that could change quickly. We are aware of the risks and are preparing by identifying alternative suppliers and sources. Our supplier relationships are built on long-term collaboration. We support each other, especially in difficult times. For example, during the coronavirus crisis, when container transport was heavily disrupted, we worked together to find solutions to maintain deliveries. Likewise, they are now thinking along with us."

"Still, we do expect the availability of certain products to become more limited. We will not see those bright green Iranian pistachios for some time. These come from Iran and are still available from stock now, but that will eventually run out. Other origins exist, but they differ in colour. It is a reality we all have to face."

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"Given the political situation, prices will inevitably rise. This will not only affect purchase prices but also the entire chain, all the way to the consumer. We are already seeing customers become more price-conscious, particularly in ethnic markets. Demand for smaller packaging and more affordable products is increasing, likely as a response to rising costs in the supply chain. Quality issues may also become a factor, but it is too early to say."

Future

The focus remains on the future, with investments in physical expansion alongside organisational changes. Plans include an additional 5,000 square metre facility, combined with a phased redevelopment of the existing infrastructure. "If everything is approved, we can begin," says Gilles. "The plan is to build a new section first and then gradually demolish the oldest part, which dates back to 1980. The restructuring should result in a more logical layout for production, warehousing, and administration."

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The new building

The company follows a clear and controlled growth strategy, targeting around 10% annual growth. "Although last year exceeded expectations with 16.5% growth, the focus is not on maximum expansion but on sustainable and manageable development. The organisation and our employees must grow alongside the business, without taking unnecessary risks."

"New markets play an important role in our growth strategy, with France as a recent focus market. A local team has started there, and 11 customers have already been secured. Expansion is gradual, with an emphasis on building relationships and understanding the market better. The foodservice sector in particular offers interesting opportunities, although we deliberately choose a phased approach rather than rapid expansion into new regions."

"The future of Ranobo and co. looks promising. We will continue to strengthen our group identity and expand our organisation so that we are ready for the next steps. Once everything is finalised internally and we have communicated our direction externally, we can continue building for the future."

For more information:

Gilles Jeuris

Ranobo

Raadsherenstraat 7

B-2300 Turnhout, Belgium

Tel: +32 14 88 19 99

[email protected]

www.ranobo.be