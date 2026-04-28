U.S. almond plantings estimated at 9,300 hectares in 2024/25

California almond nursery sales indicate an estimated 23,000 acres (9,300 hectares) of plantings for the period June 2024 through May 2025, based on data from the United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The estimate is derived from reported sales of at least 2.93 million almond trees by California nurseries. Using an average planting density of 131 trees per acre, calculated from 2021 to 2025 data, the total planted area is estimated at 23,000 acres (9,300 hectares).

Of the total, around 52% of trees sold, equivalent to 12,000 acres (4,900 hectares), were used for new orchard plantings. A further 39%, or 9,000 acres (3,600 hectares), were used to replace existing almond orchards, with the remaining share allocated to replacing trees within established orchards.

Nursery survey data shows that total sales for all varieties reached 23,000 acres (9,300 hectares) in both the June 2023 to May 2024 and June 2024 to May 2025 periods. For the Nonpareil variety, sales declined from 9,000 acres (3,600 hectares) in 2023/24 to 8,000 acres (3,200 hectares) in 2024/25.

New orchard plantings remained at 12,000 acres (4,900 hectares) across both reporting periods, while Nonpareil plantings for new orchards declined from 6,000 acres (2,400 hectares) to 5,000 acres (2,000 hectares).

Survey participation for the latest reporting period included responses from 4 out of 6 nurseries. The data reflects only those operations that were reported.

The survey is used to estimate future almond acreage based on nursery sales and planting patterns across California.

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For more information:

USDA

Tel: +1 202 720 2791

Email: [email protected]

www.nass.usda.gov