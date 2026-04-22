Pistachio products recalled in Ontario over possible Salmonella

In Canada, a range of pistachio and pistachio-containing products has been recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The recall affects products distributed in Ontario and sold between January 29, 2026, and February 16, 2026. The products were supplied to retail and include chopped pistachios for baklava and kunafa in coarse, regular, and fine formats, pistachio powder, and pistachio paste. Clerk-served items such as Dubai chocolate bars and Dubai brownies sold at Kunafa's locations in Ajax, Mississauga, London, and Scarborough are also included. The recalling firm is Kunafa's Inc.

The CFIA stated that the recall was triggered by test results and that there have been reported illnesses that may be associated with the consumption of these products. The agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of additional products, and is verifying that affected items are being removed from the marketplace.

Consumers are advised not to consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products. Products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase. Anyone who believes they became ill after consuming these products is advised to contact a healthcare provider.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not show visible signs of spoilage but can still cause illness. Symptoms may include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea. Young children, pregnant women, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems may face more severe health risks.

The recall is classified as a Class 2 food recall and was originally published on April 21, 2026, under identification number RA-81920.

For more information:

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Tel: +1 613 773 2342

Email: [email protected]

www.recalls-rappels.canada.ca