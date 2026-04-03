Canada recalls Freshprep cucumber dill salad over Listeria risk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a food recall warning for Freshprep brand Creamy Cucumber Dill Salad with Feta & Pita Chips due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected product, produced by Fresh Prep Foods Inc., is sold in 300 g packs and distributed in British Columbia. The recall applies to products with codes 26MR31, 26AL01, 26AL02, 26AL03, 26AL04, 26AL05, and 26AL06. No UPC is listed.

© Canadian Food Inspection Agency

The recall was triggered by the company. There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

Consumers are advised not to consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled product. Affected items should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase. Anyone who believes they may have become ill after consuming the product should contact a healthcare provider.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not appear spoiled but can still cause illness. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. In severe cases, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or death.

© Canadian Food Inspection Agency

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may result in the recall of additional products. The agency is also verifying that affected products are being removed from the marketplace.

The recall, classified as Class 1, was originally published on April 2, 2026, under identification number RA-81842 and CFIA ID 17306.

For more information:

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Tel: +1 613 773 6600

Email: [email protected]

www.recalls-rappels.canada.ca