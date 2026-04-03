U.S. cucumber Salmonella outbreaks hit 69 cases in 2025,

U.S. authorities investigated multistate Salmonella outbreaks linked to cucumbers in both 2025 and 2024, involving multiple states and supply chains.

In 2025, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and state partners investigated an outbreak of Salmonella Montevideo. A total of 69 cases were reported across 21 states: Alabama (1), California (1), Colorado (1), Florida (7), Georgia (10), Illinois (5), Indiana (1), Kansas (1), Kentucky (1), Massachusetts (3), Maryland (1), Michigan (2), Mississippi (1), North Carolina (4), New Jersey (3), New York (4), Ohio (6), Pennsylvania (7), South Carolina (6), Tennessee (1), and Virginia (3).

Illness onset ranged from April 2 to May 29. Of 60 cases with available data, 22 were hospitalised, and no deaths were reported. Cases ranged from 1 to 89 years of age, with a median age of 54, and 74 per cent were female.

Interviews showed that 29 of 35 respondents, or 83 per cent, reported consuming cucumbers in the week before illness, compared with 50 per cent in the FoodNet Population Survey.

Whole Genome Sequencing indicated that samples from patients were closely related, suggesting a common source. Traceback investigations identified Bedner Growers Inc. as the grower linked to the outbreak. Salmonella was detected in cucumber samples collected from a distribution centre in Pennsylvania.

On May 19, 2025, Bedner Growers, Inc. recalled whole fresh cucumbers sold between April 29 and May 14 due to potential contamination. Additional recalls followed for products containing these cucumbers. The outbreak was declared over on June 30, 2025.

In 2024, a separate outbreak involving Salmonella Africana and Salmonella Braenderup resulted in 551 cases across 34 states and the District of Columbia. Investigations linked cucumbers from Bedner Growers, Inc. of Boynton Beach, Florida, and Thomas Produce Company of Boca Raton, Florida, as likely sources, although not all cases were attributed to these growers.

FDA inspections identified Salmonella Braenderup in canal water at both farms. Whole Genome Sequencing confirmed that the water used by Thomas Produce Company matched strains linked to some illnesses, with similar findings reported for Bedner Growers, Inc.

The outbreaks highlight the role of traceability, water quality, and supply chain monitoring in cucumber production and distribution.

Source: Marler Blog