China improves pesticide practices to support exports

With temperatures rising across China, a wide range of agricultural products are coming into season. In response, Onedayone Group has deployed its quality management team to production areas, providing on-site support to farmers on pesticide practices and field records to improve traceability and help ensure more stable incomes.

Amid ongoing market fluctuations, farmers reliant on cultivation continue to face income uncertainty. While some are willing to improve product quality, gaps in pesticide practices remain due to local constraints and limited access to information. Through guidance and communication, farmers are gradually optimizing input use, reducing unnecessary applications, and lowering environmental impact.

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Such guidance at the production level is also helping to strengthen the compliance of Chinese agricultural exports. Yao Changfeng, General Manager of Onedayone Group China, noted that many developed markets impose strict pesticide residue requirements. "The EU, one of our key export markets, operates one of the world's strictest MRL systems," he said. In practice, non-compliant results can raise concerns over product consistency and reliability, potentially affecting order execution.

As awareness of food safety and environmental protection continues to grow, China has in recent years reduced pesticide use and strengthened residue testing standards. Industry data show that pesticide use in crop farming has declined for eight consecutive years through 2024. According to FAO data, pesticide use in China stood at 1.78 kg per hectare in 2023, placing it at a relatively low level globally.

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"For exporters, pesticide residue testing is a critical market access requirement. Managing inputs at the production stage not only improves product quality, but also reduces risks during customs clearance," said Yao.

He added that close cooperation with growers and the sharing of cultivation practices are essential for long-term sustainable development. "The team has already implemented guidance in ginger-producing areas and plans to expand it to kumquat regions. Standardizing pesticide use from the early stages of the season is a key foundation for meeting residue standards at the export stage."

© Onedayone GroupFor more information:

Maggie Peng

Onedayone Group

Tel: +86 187178 65462

Email: [email protected]

www.onedayonegroup.com