U.S. recalls peeled garlic over botulism risk in three states

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a Class I recall for peeled garlic sold in the United States, covering distribution in New York, Vermont, and Pennsylvania.

The recall applies to Christopher Ranch peeled garlic sold in 6-ounce containers at Tops stores. The action follows findings that the product was stored at incorrect temperatures. The garlic was kept in open-air coolers rather than within the required range of 32 to 37 degrees, creating conditions that may allow botulism growth.

© FDA

"Eating the food may cause health problems or even death," the store notice stated.

All best-by dates are affected, and the impacted products carry UPC codes 00068826753408 and 00071894000005. Consumers are advised that refunds are available with proof of purchase.

Botulism is a serious condition caused by toxins that can develop in improperly stored food. Contaminated food may not show visible signs of spoilage. Symptoms typically develop between 18 and 36 hours after consumption but can appear as early as six hours or as late as 10 days.

Reported symptoms include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, difficulty breathing, dry mouth, and muscle weakness. If untreated, the condition can progress to paralysis, including muscles required for breathing.

Consumers who have consumed the affected product and experience symptoms are advised to seek medical attention.

Source: Food Safety News