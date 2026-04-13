Canada recalls Fresh Start Foods salads over Listeria risk

Fresh Start Foods has issued a recall of selected salad products in British Columbia due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The recall applies to products distributed to hotels, restaurants, and institutions. Affected items include Fresh Start Foods Broccoli Carbonara Salad Kit in 3.05 kg packs, with multiple lot codes and best-before dates, including Julian codes 075, 077, and 084, corresponding to best-before dates of 26-Mar-30, 26-Apr-01, and 26-Apr-06.

The recall has been classified as Class 1, indicating a high health risk. The recall date is listed as 3 April 2026, with the notice published on 10 April 2026 under identification number RA-81868.

Authorities have advised that the affected products should not be consumed, used, sold, served, or distributed.

The issue relates to microbial contamination with Listeria, which can affect food safety in fresh and ready-to-eat products. The recall forms part of ongoing monitoring and enforcement of food safety standards in the Canadian market.

For more information:

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Tel: +1 613 773 2342

Email: [email protected]

www.recalls-rappels.canada.ca