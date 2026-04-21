Record season beckons for NZ kiwifruit

New Zealand's kiwifruit harvest is tracking strongly, with good fruit condition and another record crop on the way despite early-season weather concerns.

Kiwifruit expert Cam Clayton of DMS Progrowers says the industry is well through packing gold kiwifruit, with things tracking nicely. "It's going really well. We're getting pushed around with the weather a little bit, but by and large, we're in a good place at the moment. The fruit's in good condition."

© DMS Progrowers

Those weather concerns centred on Cyclone Vaianu, which had initially raised fears of widespread destruction. "It was looking like it was going to be quite bad. We were all fearful that it was going to be another Cyclone Gabrielle," Clayton says. "But it seemed to have lost a little bit of its steam by the time it made landfall, so we're very grateful for that." Impacts were limited to "some orchards in one region, with much less damage than we originally thought".

With that risk largely avoided, attention has shifted to volumes. The industry is set to surpass last year's record. "We had a record volume last year at 216 million trays, and we're backing that up with another record volume. We're expecting about 228 million trays this season," Clayton says. "That's largely driven by increases in SunGold production."

Demand remains solid, underpinned by the export model managed by Zespri. "Demand's strong. Zespri does a fantastic job in the marketplace," he says, noting the single-desk structure provides a clear route to global markets and stable returns.

© DMS Progrowers

At the orchard level, returns are holding up. "Per tray returns to growers… are forecast to be up for Ruby Red, and similar to last year for SunGold and for green," Clayton says. After gains last season for green fruit, the ability to maintain those returns is being viewed positively, even as input costs continue to grow.

Beyond seasonal conditions, Clayton points to a broader shift in how growers approach production, particularly in the face of increasingly variable weather. "One of the challenges is weather, but I think this is more of an issue with plant resilience and how well they are equipped to respond to any adverse conditions, whether that is pest and disease pressure or climatic events," he says.

© DMS Progrowers

That has led to a more holistic growing philosophy. "Well, I think the key is that when we stop focusing on vines and their inputs and their outputs, and we consider the vines in the context of being part of an orchard ecosystem, we end up being much smarter about what inputs we use, about when we use them, and how we use them."

The benefits extend beyond resilience alone. "Not only to feed the vines but to feed the whole ecosystem, and the result really is healthier, more resilient vines that are not just able to better cope with adverse weather events but also produce great-tasting fruit that's really tasty and nutrient-dense," he says. "And that basically is how we grow the world's healthiest fruit."

Alongside weather, biosecurity remains a constant pressure point. Clayton notes four pest-related events this season, although most have been contained. Industry body Kiwifruit Vine Health, the biosecurity agency of the kiwifruit industry, has "worked very closely with government to help eliminate three of those four threats", with one ongoing response.

For now, with strong volumes, stable returns, and manageable disruption from weather, the season is shaping up positively, but with the caveat that resilience, not just yield, is becoming an important defining factor.

For more information:

Cam Clayton

DMS Progrowers

Tel: +64 21 941904

[email protected]