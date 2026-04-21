Volume picking up on Costa Rican pineapples

While volume availability on pineapples from Costa Rica is starting to increase, supply on sizes 6 and 7 is limited. "Between January and March volume was around eight percent below last year. We expect that starting this month, the figures will be like 2025," says Adriana Garcia of Chestnut Hill Farms.

In Guapiles, Costa Rica where the company's farms are located, there was more rain earlier this month than usual. "Also, with the transition from summer to winter, it takes longer for the fruit to reach high sugar levels and high coloration. Given these circumstances, we are adjusting the harvest age of the fruit to give it more time to grow," she says.

On demand, it is balanced with current supply levels on all sizes, except for 6s and 7s. Demand on these two sizes is higher than supply.

© Chestnut Hill Farms

Pineapples and health

Meanwhile, consumption is expected to continue to increase for pineapples. "Quality is consistent, which translates into repeat purchases. Consumers are more aware of the health benefits offered by pineapples and anti-inflammatory diets are on the rise, and this is precisely one of the main properties of pineapples," says Garcia.

As for pricing, with the limited supply and higher production and transportation costs, prices are higher than last year. "Looking ahead, volume will increase gradually, the fruit will reach outstanding eating quality, and we are getting ready to support some summer promotions with our customers," adds Garcia.

Costs are also not the only thing challenging with transportation at the moment. Inland transport is challenging across the globe due to geopolitical situations and that's leading to difficulties such as a shortage of drivers and higher fuel surcharges. However, ocean freight has also significantly increased and vessels arriving into the U.S. West Coast have been delayed.

For more information:

Chestnut Hill Farms

Tel: +1 (305) 592-6969

[email protected]

https://www.chfusa.com