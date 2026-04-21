Prices picking up as Calvillo finishes up guava supply

As the Calvillo, Aguascalientes region in Mexico finishes its guava production for the season, pricing is strengthening on the item. "Even though Calvillo is out for now with production, demand also tends to be lower in the next few weeks so maybe the price will steady or even lower a bit," says Alberto Diaz of Spring Valley Fruits.

Indeed, the region is finishing production at the usual time and will begin again in September. Meanwhile, Michoacán, Mexico continues with its production year-round. "At this point, overall supply is much better than last year at this time and the previous year, we had a pretty bad shortage. So this year is a normal, average supply," he says.

Right now in Michoacán, growing conditions are on the drier side and rains are awaited. In turn, this can impact both quality and shelf life with the item. "We're still good but if it doesn't rain on time, it's going to get a little bit tougher," says Diaz.

© Spring Valley Fruits

Summer demand for guava

As for demand for guava, it's coming into a time from now until September when it is softer for the fruit because its appearance is slightly less appealing compared to winter fruit. It's also a time when the item starts to compete with domestic seasonal fruit coming on such as berries and melons.

That said, recent demand from January until March was good on guava due to strong quality on the fruit. "Also, in the last year or so, there has been higher demand. I don't know if it's because of greater interest in nutrition or if larger retailers are looking into more tropicals? We are also seeing more items like jellies and cake with guava in them which is good because people then are becoming more and more familiar with guava," he says.

For more information:

Alberto Diaz

Spring Valley Fruits

Tel: +1 (956) 618-2239

[email protected]

www.premiumguava.com