"Positive green kiwi campaign, especially in recent months"

"The campaign has been positive, especially from the second part of marketing onwards," reports Cristian Moretti, director of the Agrintesa cooperative in Faenza (Ravenna), as he draws a fairly definite balance of the 2025/26 kiwi season. "We recorded a growth in volumes compared to 2024, when the harvest had been rather poor. New plants have come into production, especially yellow kiwis. Our main production areas are in Emilia Romagna, Lazio, and Calabria."

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.com

Agrintesa received 53 thousand tonnes of kiwis from its members, both yellow and green. In detail, Hayward increased by 14% compared to 2024. "From a commercial point of view, the market responded well, even though we had expected more, at least until February. From early March onwards, however, demand and quotations were more satisfactory and in line with expectations. There may be several reasons for this marked improvement, but mainly, I would say that there are a few structures (at the European level) that have high quantities and well-preserved ones in spring. The number of operators on the market is therefore decreasing, quantities are decreasing, and, as a result, product specialisation makes the difference: those who have good quality, well-preserved kiwis now command very attractive prices. In the first part of the season, Greece has been the fiercest competitor both in terms of supply and prices for years."

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.com

"Agrintesa has always been a point of reference for kiwis in many respects. On the European scene, it is considered a reliable partner for the large retail groups. It should be pointed out that, over the past few weeks, Hayward kiwi sales prices have been higher than last year. All this is positive with regard to the final settlement that will be paid to producers."

Agrintesa will have traditional and organic kiwis available until the end of May. Its market is not only the domestic one, as most of the produce is sent abroad: Germany, Scandinavia, Great Britain, and Poland are the main destinations, but sales take place all over Europe. "We have also sold kiwis overseas, but most of the product has remained on the continent," concludes Moretti.

For more information

Coop Agrintesa

Via G. Galilei, 15

48018 Faenza (RA)

+39 (0) 546.619111

[email protected]

www.agrintesa.it