Large-sized fruit marks the late organic Greek avocado season

The Greek organic avocado season is about to enter its last phase, as the last Hass fruits will be harvested in about 15 days, while next week will see Lamb Hass in the markets, according to Mr. Vaggelis Koutoupis, sales manager of the Cretan organic avocado cooperative Biocoop.

The executive of the Greek cooperative says, "There was a good volume of Hass avocados, but now that the weather is getting warmer, it needs to finish them, as the elevated temperatures turn their skin very dark, making them undesirable for the domestic market, which generally prefers green avocados. Foreign markets will also absorb them less because of the same reason, although they remain more receptive. Hass fruits are mostly grouped between 18 and 26 size categories, and the average grower price stands at slightly more than 3,00 euro per kg."

© Biocoop

Mr. Koutoupis adds: "Lamb Hass are about to begin, and their crop will also be plentiful. Our cooperative dedicates a greater share of its total production to them, compared to what happens in the whole Cretan avocado sector. We export mostly to Italy and France and, to a lesser extent, to Germany, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands. High quality is the only way to compete in these markets. We always measure the dry matter in every single box, taking care not just to be within the limits, but to reach high levels. We also apply all the necessary certifications to our products, enabling full transparency and traceability, so the consumer can know the exact grower who cultivated every single fruit."

© Biocoop

"Organic Lamb Hass will last until mid-June, and this season their calibers fall mostly between 14 and 22 size categories. The grower price will begin at the same level where Hass ends, or maybe a little lower, as the growers want to make big sales at the beginning in order to free their trees from fruit and begin new cultivation treatments. The skin of Lamb Hass will also get dark easily, but in this case, this factor does not negatively affect their sales. They are established as darker avocados, and besides, there are not many alternatives available. Latin American green avocados will overlap with the local season, but towards its end," Mr. Koutoupis concludes.

For more information:

Vaggelis Koutoupis

Biocoop

Tel: +30 282 140 5207

Mob: +30 690 607 4271

Email: [email protected]

https://biocoop.gr/