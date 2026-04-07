Montenegro blueberry farm expands with EU support

In the village of Lužac near Berane, the agricultural farm "Excalibur" cultivates blueberries under controlled production systems. Located at an altitude of 680 metres, the site benefits from climate conditions that support plant development. According to agronomist Miloš Vuksanović, the crop shows growth comparable to plants in their third or fourth year, despite being in its second year of cultivation.

The plantation covers one hectare and includes around 5,000 plants. Excalibur is the first operation in Montenegro to grow this blueberry variety under current production standards, applying a structured approach to cultivation, irrigation, and crop management.

© Government of Montenegro

Investment in the operation has been supported through the European Union's IPARD program. This has enabled the procurement of machinery, including a tractor, trailer, sprayer, plough, mulcher, rotary tiller, and front-end loader, as well as the installation of hail nets. The nets provide protection against weather events and insects, reducing the need for crop treatments. Production is currently estimated at around 80% organic, with plans to transition toward full organic production.

Blueberry cultivation requires continuous monitoring of water and nutrient supply. Irrigation and feeding are managed on a daily basis to maintain plant performance throughout the season.

Harvesting is currently underway, with workers manually picking fruit to maintain quality standards. The harvest period extends over approximately one month. Around 15 workers are involved, with seasonal output currently reaching between six and seven tons. Yield potential is estimated at up to 25 tons under full production.

The operation is structured with a long-term production outlook of around 40 years. Expansion of planted area and production capacity is planned, alongside further applications for IPARD support to develop infrastructure and improve production efficiency.

For more information:

The Government of Montenegro

Tel: +382 20 482 850

Email: [email protected]

www.gov.me