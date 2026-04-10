Dutch organic farmland grows to 86,900 hectares in 2025

Organic farms have become slightly larger; on average, 4.8 per cent of all agricultural land is organic; the goal is to achieve 15 per cent by 2030.

Over 2,500 hectares of organic farmland were added in 2025.

The amount of farmland certified as organic increased by 3.1 per cent in 2025 to 86,900 hectares. The number of organic arable and horticultural holdings was virtually unchanged (-12 farms). Organic farms averaged 45.3 hectares, up by 1.6 hectares compared with 2024. This is according to the final figures of the Agricultural Census by Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

© CBS

In 2025, 4.8 per cent of total agricultural land was farmed organically, almost unchanged from 2024. According to the 'Action Plan - Growth in Organic Production and Consumption' of the Netherlands' Ministry of Agriculture (LVVN), at least 15 per cent of agricultural land needs to be organic by 2030.

Converting to organic

Before farmers can sell produce as organic, they must obtain certification, which requires a transition period averaging two years. Farmers can also convert land in stages.

Small increase in the total area of organic farmland

The total area of certified organic farmland has increased each year since 2015. In 2025, 7.8 thousand hectares were added, and 5.3 thousand hectares were lost, resulting in a net increase of over 2.5 thousand hectares.

Of the 84.3 thousand hectares of certified organic farmland in 2024, 93.8 per cent remained certified in 2025. Between 2018 and 2025, an average of 94.1 per cent of organic farmland was also certified the previous year. There are over 1,900 certified organic agricultural and horticultural holdings in the Netherlands.

Over 4,000 new hectares undergoing conversion to organic

In 2025, 6.2 thousand hectares were in conversion to organic farming, 6.4 per cent less than a year earlier. 4.1 thousand hectares entered conversion, while 4.4 thousand hectares left the process.

One-third of the land in conversion (2,100 hectares) was also in conversion in 2024. Between 2018 and 2025, an average of 29.9 per cent of land in conversion was also in conversion the previous year. In 2025, 418 farms were converted to organic, compared to 422 in 2024.

For more information:

CBS

Tel: +31 70 337 44 44

Email: [email protected]

www.cbs.nl