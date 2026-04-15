Cropshader approved for organic farming in Europe

Cropshader, developed by Lumiforte, has been verified as suitable for use in organic farming under the control of Ecocert in Europe. The product complies with the requirements for inputs used in organic production in accordance with applicable European regulations.

Cropshader is a starch-based liquid shading coating designed to protect fruit crops from excessive solar radiation and heat. When applied to the canopy, it forms a thin layer of reflective particles on leaves and fruit, helping to reduce surface temperatures and mitigate the risk of sunburn and heat-related stress.

The product is suitable for use in woody perennial crops, including apples, pears, citrus, olives, nuts, and avocados. Its formulation combines reflective pigments with starch-based binders, enabling effective adhesion while avoiding the use of microplastics. The liquid formulation is designed for ease of application and compatibility with standard spraying equipment.

Field trials conducted across multiple growing regions have demonstrated the product's effectiveness in reducing sunburn incidence and improving overall crop quality. In comparative evaluations, Cropshader has shown strong performance relative to commonly used alternatives, including kaolin-based treatments, while maintaining ease of use under practical field conditions.

"As climate conditions become more extreme, growers are increasingly looking for reliable solutions to protect their crops," says Martijn Koerts. "With Cropshader now confirmed as suitable for use in organic farming under Ecocert control, we are able to support organic producers with a practical and effective sun protection solution that integrates seamlessly into their crop management practices."

The inclusion of Cropshader as an input suitable for organic farming, with control carried out by Ecocert, enables growers to integrate this sun protection technology into organic production programs across Europe.

Cropshader will also be presented at Macfrut in Italy, held at the Rimini Expo Centre, where the team will be available at Booth A1-207.

For more information:

Lumiforte - Cropshader

Martijn Koerts

Tel: +31 627 367 266

Email: [email protected]

cropshader.com/



