Organic avocado and mango production expands in Sicily

Organic avocados and mangoes from BioSikelia are part of an agricultural model that combines quality, sustainability, and innovation. Grown in Sicily, in the province of Siracusa, according to strict organic standards and with a strong focus on water conservation, these crops represent a development in the Italian fresh produce sector.

Sicily is positioning itself as a hub for avocado cultivation in the Mediterranean, with approximately 1,000 hectares currently under production and growth potential driven by market demand and favorable climatic conditions.

© BioSikelia

At the core of BioSikelia's production is its organic avocado. The company cultivates Hass, Bacon, and Ettinger varieties, with a production calendar running from October to April. Currently, 10 hectares are in full production, while the total planted area of 40 hectares will progressively reach full capacity over the next 2–5 years.

BioSikelia's avocados are produced using organic farming techniques and water management systems based on low-consumption micro-irrigation. Harvested at optimal maturity, the fruit is characterized by a creamy texture and rich flavor, with higher dry matter and fat content.

© BioSikelia

Production follows organic protocols and is Demeter-certified, reflecting a focus on environmental protection. Particular attention is given to water use efficiency, which is an increasingly important factor in Mediterranean agriculture. Studies conducted in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Food, and Environment at the University of Catania show that water consumption in BioSikelia avocado orchards is only slightly higher than that of lemon groves, due to irrigation systems.

Alongside avocado, BioSikelia is also investing in organic mango production as part of a broader crop diversification strategy. The company currently grows the Kensington Pride variety, available from August to October, and is testing additional varieties to extend the production calendar.

"Our goal is to expand our fruit production calendar as much as possible," says Chiara Lo Bianco, CEO of BioSikelia. "Sicily offers an environment not only for traditional citrus production but also for tropical crops. By developing both avocado and mango cultivation, we are creating continuity in production, including during the summer months, which are typically less active. This also allows us to provide greater employment stability for our workforce."

Through a production approach guided by technical expertise and scientific collaboration, BioSikelia is strengthening its position in both domestic and international markets. The company's focus on organic avocado and mango reflects a vision of Mediterranean agriculture that is sustainable and based on local production.

BioSikelia will be present at Macfrut 2026, from April 21 to 23 in Rimini, Italy (Hall D3 – Stand 174).

© BioSikeliaFor more information:

BioSikelia

Tel: +39 (0) 931 719401

Email: [email protected]

www.biosikelia.com