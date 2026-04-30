One million kilos a week marks record strawberry year with €165 million in revenue

Coöperatie Hoogstraten's new strawberry season officially started on March 18. This product is available year-round thanks to light-controlled winter cultivation, but this moment remains symbolic of the start of the summer season. Michiel Vermeiren says production is picking up rapidly. "Spring crops started in late February. With the current sunny weather, we expect a strong increase," he says. Volumes are proliferating, and rose from 150 tons early on to 300+ tons by the end of March. "After Easter, the season genuinely gets into full swing." Around mid-April, this Belgian cooperative expects peak volumes of up to 1 million kilos per week. They are, however, considering the extra supply from Spain, which could temporarily put pressure on the market.

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AI prediction model

Hoogstraten uses an AI model, developed with Möbius, to better predict production. It combines cultivation data with external factors like the weather and temperature. The model is about 90% accurate and helps estimate peaks and troughs. "We can, thus, better anticipate market trends," says Michiel. That means more efficient promotions and better prices. The cooperative plans to, eventually, make the system available to individual growers as well.

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Auction remains vital, despite the need for certainty

Though there is more demand for contract cultivation, auction sales remain vital. "It ensures transparent pricing and remains a benchmark for the sector." In winter, contracts are more commonly used to provide certainty, especially amid import and price fluctuations. Hoogstraten points out that strawberries are, nevertheless, always an impulse-buy product. "Auction sales offer certainty and shouldn't become a side channel," Michiel explains.

The cooperative strategically focuses on strawberries, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Tomatoes account for, by far, the largest volume (108.6 million kilos), followed by strawberries (34.6 million kgs, a record year). Each product group generates around €165 million in revenue.

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Opening of the season

Cross-border

Hoogstraten is increasingly adding growers from the Netherlands, and here, the Belgium/Dutch border region plays an important role. "Collaborating with the Netherlands strengthens our production area and offers economies of scale and knowledge exchange," Michiel concludes. With this strategy, the cooperative expects to keep growing steadily toward its 100th anniversary. (JF)

For more information:

Cooperatie Hoogstraten

Loenhoutseweg 59

2320 Hoogstraten

Tel: +32 33 40 02 11

[email protected]

www.hoogstraten.eu