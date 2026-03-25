Dragon fruit continues as key flavor trend

Dragon fruit is steadily becoming a household name across food and beverage. Only last month, Kerry's 2026 Taste Charts named dragon fruit as a key flavor trend, thanks to its growing use in beverages and confections.

For produce retailers evaluating trends, there are plenty of reasons why dragon fruit is more than a fad. A 17 percent growth rate in new product launches through 2025 indicates that consumers are growing more familiar with this funny-looking fruit.

Frieda's Branded Produce helped introduce dragon fruit to U.S. shoppers in the 1970s, and today, it's seeing volume growth that outperforms avocados and the total tropical category. These are the results of long-running investments in brand, consumer education and merchandising support.

© Frieda’s Branded Produce

The company's line of branded dragon fruit is designed to keep consumer curiosity high, with branding that makes them easy to recognize and add to the cart.

Frieda's Snow Dragons® have pink skin and white, seed-speckled flesh that come to mind when most shoppers think of dragon fruit. Snow dragon fruit's mild and refreshing flavor makes it perfect for salads, salsas and smoothies, and as garnish for cocktails.

Frieda's Honey Dragons® are the sweetest dragon fruit, with a brix level of 23. They feature vibrant yellow skin with white flesh, and a flavor that enhances desserts, snacking and other dragon fruit recipes.

Frieda's Fire Dragons® fruit have juicy, bright-magenta flesh and a sweet, slightly earthy flavor. They make an appetizing addition to salsas, fruit salads, smoothies and cocktails.

"Dragon fruit is trending now, but this category has been a long game for us," said Alex Jackson, Frieda's vice president of sales and marketing. "We're here to help our customers create repeat purchases through consistency, turning short-term wins to long-term consumer habits."

As dragon fruit grows as a category, the company is staying focused on buyer priorities: dependable performance, practical category guidance and planning that sustains demand over time. Its full category support model combines variety, continuous supply and high quality, along with strategic, shopper-facing brand identity and education.

The company's credibility is built on years of successful dragon fruit programs and ethically sourced fruit. With years of steady, fair partnership behind it, growers know the value of consistency over short-term market spikes. The resulting discipline in the company's dragon fruit programs brings consistency. That provides predictability for retailers who can commit to having promotable dragon fruit on shelves every day.

Advance pricing isn't easy when categories are still developing, but the company's stability in quality, fill rates and in store program performance make it possible.

Looking ahead, the company expects healthy dragon fruit growth in 2026. Retailers who want to convert consumer interest in dragon fruit into repeat sales should reach out to a company's sales representative.

For more information:

Alex Jackson

Frieda's

https://www.friedas.com/