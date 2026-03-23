Increased pomegranate production in Peru puts stability of European market to the test

"Peru's pomegranate production is expected to increase by between 10 and 15% this year", says Antonio Falcone, general manager of Siembra Alta. At the company level, the growth has been even more significant. "We as a company are currently 55% up. We have gained market share while our own production has also grown."

© Siembra Alta

"The season is currently at its halfway point, with approximately 50-55% of exports already done, and with the peak of shipments expected to be reached in the next few weeks. The Ica area will play a key role in this final stage of the season," he says.

© Siembra Alta When it comes to sales, "Europe remains the main destination in terms of volume, with prices ranging between 12 and 13.5 euros per box. However, Falcone warns of possible pressure in the short term: "In the next few weeks, we should feel some pressure due to the greater volume, although the Peruvian supply will then start to fall."

Unlike other products, international competition is limited. "Peru is actually competing with itself," says Falcone, highlighting the scarce supply from other countries, such as South Africa. In this context, the Wonderful remains the predominant variety, with an extensive commercial window that, in the case of Siembra Alta, goes from week 52 to week 26.

The North American market, particularly Canada, is also stable. "We have a strong position, having maintained direct partnerships with supermarkets for over seven years, and this has given us greater stability," he says.

© Siembra Alta

Nevertheless, there are still difficulties this season. "The higher logistical costs, with sea freight becoming between 250 and 500 dollars more expensive, and geopolitical instability have taken a toll on certain operations. We had programs in the Middle East that have been cancelled or put on hold," says Falcone.

At the same time, the company is also getting ready for the citrus season, with growth projected for varieties such as the Tango and Nadorcott, driven by field and quality improvements. However, there will be a lower supply of early Primole (Primozale) mandarins this year, with an estimated drop of between 15% and 20% in the national production.

© Siembra Alta

"Overall, the Peruvian pomegranate and citrus sector is facing a season of opportunities and adjustments, and the balance between supply, demand, and costs will be decisive for the market in the coming months," he says.

For more information:

Antonio Falcone

Siembra Alta

Peru

Tel.: +51 924 258 855

[email protected]

https://siembraalta.com/