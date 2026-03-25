The first estimate for the 2026 Peruvian Hass avocado season points to 7% growth

The Peruvian Association of Hass Avocado Producers and Exporters (ProHass) has announced its initial forecast for the 2026 export season, estimating a total of 773,000 metric tons. This is 7% higher than the 2025 season, which finished with a record 723,000 metric tons exported.

The new season begins amid climate conditions associated with the El Niño phenomenon, resulting in reduced fruit production and limited availability of commercial sizes, particularly in the northern region. Despite these challenges, the sector continues to experience steady growth.

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It should be noted that the 2025 season saw a 38% increase over 2024, consolidating the sector's recovery following a period marked by adverse weather conditions.

ProHass's estimate is based on data collected from the country's top exporting companies, including both members and non-members. This approach provides a representative view of the expected performance of Peruvian supply in global markets.

The sector highlighted the need to uphold the quality standards that define the Peruvian Hass avocado. It focuses on enhancing controls on heavy metals and residues, along with strict adherence to technical regulations that require a minimum of 22% dry matter at harvest and at export. These measures are crucial for ensuring product safety, maintaining quality, and protecting the origin's reputation at the destination.

ProHass has announced it will keep monitoring the campaign's progress. Its goal is to provide timely, reliable information to all stakeholders involved, helping with planning and supporting the sector's sustainability in global markets.

For more information:

www.prohass.com.pe