Slow export campaign for Tunisian dates this season

The export campaign for Tunisian dates, particularly the Deglet Nour variety, saw a slowdown this year due to the timing of Ramadan as well as barriers to accessing the Moroccan market, the main destination for Tunisian dates. Exporters are, however, on track to exceed last season's export figures.

In Morocco, a major market for dates and the second largest importer globally after India, improved local production following the end of the drought has prompted the authorities to reinstate an existing quota system on imported dates. Ghazi Rouissi, CEO of The House of Dates and a Tunisian exporter, states: "This decision has been quite disappointing for Tunisian exporters. We understand the reasons behind it, but it was its sudden implementation that caught us off guard."

According to Rouissi, the sudden implementation of the Moroccan decision led to significant financial losses for Tunisian exporters, as shipments of dates spent a long time sitting in the destination port before being unloaded, resulting in costly demurrage charges.

The exporter, citing figures compiled by the Tunisian date industry, noted that Tunisian exports to Morocco have dropped by 4,000 tonnes compared to last season, representing a 25% decline. He added: "Total exports globally currently stand at around 90,000 tonnes, a decrease of 10,000 tonnes compared to the same period last season."

"This slowdown is due to the timing of Ramadan, which falls earlier each year relative to the start of the Tunisian season. We remain confident, however. There are still five months left before the end of the season, which gives us plenty of time to catch up. Even though there are still stocks at the end of the season, these should remain in good condition and sell when the next Ramadan approaches," Rouissi continues.

The slow pace of exports is offset by higher prices than last season, a sign of resilient demand, according to the exporter, who concludes: "Our prices have improved, but it's important to note that consumer prices for Tunisian dates have risen excessively due to logistical factors, and this is particularly true in Morocco, where prices have increased by 30% year-on-year."

For more information:

Ghazi Rouissi

The House of Dates

Tel: +216 20 305 240

Email: [email protected]

www.thehouseofdates.com