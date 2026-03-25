"Frutical exemplifies a new wave of community-oriented, market-connected agro-export companies"

"We began operations in 2021, focusing on exporting fresh produce like avocado and organic blueberries, emphasizing quality from the field and dynamic commercial management," explains Alexandra Valdez, representative of the Peruvian company Frutical.

"We understand that exporting begins at the point of origin, not at shipment," she stated. Building on this idea, Frutical has established a close and ongoing working relationship with its producers, based on trust, technical support, and shared growth. Through continuous training and certification support, the company ensures traceability, consistency, and compliance with international standards, including controls on residues and heavy metals, as well as the responsible use of inputs.

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The company operates within a business group that includes Agroindustrias La Favorita as the supplier, Frutical as the export division, and two international trading firms in Europe and Asia. "This structure strengthens the supply chain and allows us to understand the market directly, facilitating quick decision-making. We primarily target Europe and other potential international markets based on seasonality and current prices," Valdez said.

"Frutical's main focus is fresh produce, with fresh avocados and organic blueberries at the forefront of our product lineup. We also offer frozen fruit varieties, including blueberry, avocado, mango, strawberry, pineapple, and passion fruit, as part of our diversification strategy," she emphasized.

Frutical currently operates three packing facilities in northern, central, and southern Peru, optimizing logistics and ensuring efficiency throughout the supply chain, from origin to final destination.

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The projected growth also reflects the sector's dynamism. "We expect to mobilize around 100 containers per year, which represents an approximate increase over the previous year," Valdez highlighted.

The company's growth is also evident in its productive and social contributions. "Today, we collaborate with 45 producers, covering 225 hectares and creating over 2,000 jobs, many in rural regions. Over the next three years, we aim to increase to 180 producers and 900 hectares, ensuring at least 35% female participation," she added.

Similarly, the company has begun diversifying its destinations by expanding into Asia and recently entering the Central American market, particularly Costa Rica. At the same time, the United States is becoming a strategic goal in the medium term, with progress in commercial relations and in-person visits to build stronger connections.

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"Beyond growth, our goal is to build long-term, sustainable, and trustworthy relationships. This approach is backed by certifications such as GlobalG.A.P., GRASP, SPRING, and SMETA," Valdez said.

With a primarily young team and increasing involvement of women, "Frutical exemplifies a new wave of community-oriented, market-connected, and ethically driven agro-export companies," she stated.

For more information:

Alexandra Valdez

Frutical

Peru

Tel: +51 972 073 321

https://frutical.com/