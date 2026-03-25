Date demand outpacing global supply

As demand continues to grow for dates, the general supply remains tight. "The date industry is having a worldwide shortage every year no matter how big the crop is because growers have not planted more and the popularity of the fruit is still growing," says Hope Barbee, vice president-sales with Double Date Packing. "The supply is well behind the demand. It takes 10 to 12 years from planting the date palm trees to full harvest production."

© Double Date Packing

Barbee says the company has been actively preparing for the need of increased volume due to the popularity and demand of California grown medjool dates, which is growing thanks to its high consumption in populations such as the Muslim community, but also because of the health halo associated with the product. The company's fruit is grown around California's Coachella Valley and that region accounts for more than 90 percent of all U.S. commercial date production.

© Double Date Packing

Later 2025 crop

Looking back at the 2025 harvest from the region, it was about two weeks later than expected. "The delay was due to nature, with a cooling down in temperature and moisture in the air which caused a slowdown of ripening the fruit," says Barbee.

© Double Date Packing

Meanwhile, given that shortage of product–a shortage that's expected to continue for at least the next decade, if not longer– pricing is coinciding accordingly.

For more information:

Hope Barbee

Double Date Packing

Tel: +1 (760) 398-8900

[email protected]

www.doubledatepacking.com