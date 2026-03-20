"Kiwi demand jumps 30-40% against thin stock in India"

India's kiwi market feels squeezed right now, as supply sits between low and average as importers await fresh shipments, says Yogesh Rathod, Director at Nova Fresco in Navi Mumbai. "The global kiwi market is in a limited supply spell with prices all over the place. Our consignments are due in the coming weeks, but until they hit, availability stays constrained with traders experiencing steady pressure on both stock levels and pricing."

Hayward kiwis continue to lead from key origins like Iran, Greece, and Italy. "Traders prefer these origins for size consistency, balanced flavour, and shelf life. This familiarity keeps demand steady even when volumes thin out," Yogesh explains. But the supply chain has been hit hard lately, especially since the Middle East war conflicts surfaced. Despite Iran not banning kiwi exports, unlike apples and some other fruits, they're holding back to steady local markets; overall shipments have slowed.

© Nova Fresco

"The real constraint is that vessels carrying kiwis are dodging Iranian ports. Geopolitical tensions have shipping lines on high alert in key routes like the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. These are key routes for agri cargo from Iran and Europe to global markets. Since companies are exercising extra caution now, fewer ships sailing means fewer frequent loads. We're seeing this in shipments from Greece and Italy, too."

The reluctance is leaving Indian kiwi importers with patchy arrivals. "Demand has surged 30-40% against slim stocks, so buyers are scrambling, and pricing is trending upwards, creating a classic imbalance," Yogesh notes, adding that war-risk surcharges and higher freight for passing through tense zones are piling on costs. "Importers are absorbing these hikes, ultimately leading to increased market prices for kiwi."

© Nova Fresco

Seasonal timing is also complicating the current market situation, as Europe's kiwi season, particularly in Greece and Italy, is approaching its final stage. "Importers will soon shift their sourcing strategies, with Chile, New Zealand, and Australia likely to become the next preferred sources to maintain supply continuity in the market."

As Yogesh sums it up, "It's a web of factors keeping things volatile for the Indian kiwi market. Everyone's watching upcoming shipments closely, as new arrivals could ease the squeeze and steady prices soon."

For more information:

Yogesh Rathod

Nova Fresco

Tel: ​​+91 93 20 123 143

Email: [email protected]

www.frescogroup.co.in