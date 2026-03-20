Ukrainian greenhouse cucumber prices rise amid high winter production costs

Ukrainian greenhouse producers have started harvesting the first spring cucumbers, with early batches from the Zhytomyr region being sorted, packed, and shipped to supermarkets and restaurants.

According to producers, cultivation follows a staged process. "First, we harvest from the main stem, then we pinch the top and continue collecting from side shoots until summer," said greenhouse director Vasyl Tymoshchuk.

The current season follows a difficult winter marked by severe frosts, power outages, and high heating costs. Producers report that maintaining greenhouse temperatures at around +20°C, while outside temperatures dropped to –20°C and occasionally –27°C, required continuous heating across large areas. At one facility, six hectares of greenhouses were heated using pellets and diesel generators operating up to 12 hours per day.

Fuel and energy costs have increased significantly. Wood-based fuel used for heating doubled in price compared to last year, while electricity tariffs also rose. Diesel generators became a key backup during outages, adding further to production costs. "When the generator runs for 12 hours a day, these are 'golden cucumbers'," the producer noted.

Wholesale cucumber prices at the start of the season reached 180 UAH (€4.30) per kg, compared to 80 UAH (€1.90) in February last year. Prices have since declined to around 130 UAH (€3.10), although producers say this level still does not cover full energy costs. Retail prices exceed 200 UAH (€4.80) per kg, limiting consumer demand, with purchases often made in small quantities.

Producers expect prices to decrease from late April as weather conditions improve and supply increases. In addition to industrial greenhouse operators, products from small-scale unheated greenhouses are expected to enter the market, reducing overall price levels.

Greenhouse vegetable producers also report similar challenges in leafy greens production. Limited electricity supply during winter reduced artificial lighting from the usual 18 hours per day to 6–7 hours, slowing plant growth and reducing output volumes. In some cases, facilities were without electricity for up to two days, relying on generators to maintain minimum conditions.

Higher energy use increased production costs for greens by approximately one-third, although these costs have not yet been fully reflected in prices. Producers report reduced supply volumes to retail chains and are considering measures to optimize energy consumption, including switching to more efficient lighting systems.

Source: ViknaSTB