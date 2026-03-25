Focus on resilient brassicas and mechanisation in production

Under the #embracebrassicas initiative, Rijk Zwaan is focusing on cabbage, cauliflower, and broccoli varieties while also exploring developments in the market. The company works with growers, retailers, and other partners across the supply chain.

Brassicas include a wide range of crops such as white cabbage, red cabbage, savoy cabbage, pointed cabbage, cauliflower, kale, broccoli, and kohlrabi. These crops are grown across multiple regions, including Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Australia, Africa, and Asia, and are supplied to fresh markets, processing, and storage channels. Varietal development takes into account different climate conditions and market requirements.

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Growers are facing ongoing challenges related to labour availability, climate variability, and pest management. Harvesting for fresh and storage markets remains labour-intensive, as crops must be handled carefully to avoid damage. Mechanical harvesting is already used for processing crops, and breeding programmes are working with machine manufacturers to test varieties that are suitable for mechanical harvesting, focusing on uniformity and ease of harvest.

Climate conditions are becoming more variable, with some regions experiencing both heavy rainfall and extended dry periods. Water availability is also a constraint in several production areas. Breeding work includes testing varieties under different environmental conditions to assess tolerance to abiotic stress and support production under changing conditions. There is also ongoing consideration of how production systems may develop in the future, including the potential for hydroponic cultivation.

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Pest management continues to be a focus area as restrictions on chemical use increase. Breeding programmes are developing varieties with resistance traits, including thrips-resistant white cabbage and cauliflower with resistance to clubroot, to support crop protection under changing regulatory conditions.

On the market side, consumption patterns vary by region, and product presentation continues to evolve. Brassicas are typically sold as whole products, often weighing more than one kilogram, but there is growing interest in smaller portions and alternative uses. Examples include sliced products, prepared dishes, and different consumption formats. New varieties with variations in colour, shape, and size are also being introduced.

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The development of new varieties depends on their performance across the supply chain, including production, harvesting, handling, and consumption. Collaboration between growers, breeders, and retailers is part of the approach to adapting to changes in production conditions and market demand, with knowledge shared through joint activities and industry engagement.

© Rijk ZwaanFor more information:

Rijk Zwaan

Tel: +31 (0) 174 532 300

Email: [email protected]

www.rijkzwaan.com